DWI Planning Council meets

The DWI Planning Council is meeting [auth] at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Chaves County Sheriff’s Training Room, located at the Chaves County Administrative Building at 1 St. Mary’s Place. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 624-6637.

Wear Red on Friday

”Go Red” anyway you want on Friday for National Wear Red Day. Wear a red blouse, a red scarf or red lipstick. “Go Red” to show your support for women and the fight against their No. 1 killer — heart disease. Please join the American Heart Association and Eastern New Mexico Medical Center to support Wear Red Day.

