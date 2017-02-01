Username: 1

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell has planned many free, public events to commemorate “Heart Month” in February.

The activities during Heart Month are meant to raise awareness about heart disease, a leading cause of death in the United States and the No. 1 cause for women.

Feb. 9, 13 and 21: [auth] Smoking cessation information will be shared at lunch in the Eastern Eatery.

Feb. 3, all day: Go red in your own fashion to show support for the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day.

Feb. 4, noon-1 p.m.: Dr. Fundador Adajar will present “How to Be Heart Healthy,” an educational program, in the ENMMC Mesquite Room.

Feb. 7, 8:15 am.: Presenters will be talking about Heart Month during live radio broadcasts with KEND, KPZE, KSVP and KTZA.

Feb. 14, 7 a.m.: Radio broadcasts will occur with 97.1, KMOU, KSFX and KOOL.

Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m.: Registered nurse Sharla Tucker will present “Health Sense: All About Your Heart,” at Senior Circle, 2801 N. Main St.

Feb. 23, 6-7 p.m.: Dr. Fundador Adajar will present “How to Be Heart Healthy” at Alton’s Power Block Gym, 1300 N. Virginia Ave.

For more information, contact ENMMC Marketing Director Brooke Linthicum at 575-624-8746 or brooke_linthicum@chs.net.

