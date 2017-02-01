Username: 1

Screencaps, above and below, of the incident in [auth] Albuquerque Wednesday morning involving a former Roswell police officer. (Screencaps courtesy of KOAT TV)

More screencaps, above and below, of the incident in Albuquerque Wednesday morning involving a former Roswell police officer. (Screencaps courtesy of KOAT TV)

Palombi

A former Roswell police officer is alive today after being shot for a second time by police with bean-bags during a police standoff in Albuquerque Wednesday that closed a main thoroughfare, backing up traffic for miles.

It all started at 6:30 a.m. when the Albuquerque Police Department received a call about a woman threatening suicide on Interstate 40 near Coors Boulevard. When APD noticed the suspect was armed, they chose to shut down the entire interstate.

During the intervention, police used a robot to speak with Valerie R. Palombi. Albuquerque news station KOAT reported that after hours of pacing and not yielding to officers’ commands officers shot Palombi with beanbag rounds. Palombi was armed during the incident. After being shot, the police robot was seen rolling over what appears to be Palombi’s gun, at which point she submits, showing officers she is no longer armed. She was taken into custody unharmed.

This was Palombi’s second suicide attempt in about a year.

In December 2015, Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Palombi’s home in the 600 block of East Gallina Road in reference to a suicidal subject.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies encountered Palombi on the front porch with a gun. She went back inside the house, and a gunshot was heard coming from inside the house. As law enforcement officers approached the rear of the house to see if Palombi was hurt, several more shots were heard being fired inside the home.

Repeated requests were made by law enforcement officers to come out of the house and drop her weapon, but it wasn’t until an hour later that she exited the front door, refusing to drop her handgun.

As she approached deputies and officers, an RPD officer fired beanbag rounds at her. Palombi was struck by the beanbags and fell to the ground, dropping her gun. She was taken into custody and hospitalized.

Last summer, Palombi, 24 at the time, and Roswell resident Keven T. Blake, also 24, were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a Subway restaurant.

Two days after the alleged robbery, an officer spotted Palombi at a convenience store located in the 500 block of West McGaffey Street, where she was arrested. A short time later, officers arrested Blake at a mobile home park where he had been living.

In an interview with the Roswell Daily Record in May, RPD Chief Phil Smith said Palombi was a “top shelf” police officer for whom the command staff had big plans. Smith said Palombi was “looking like a real hometown success story,” before the December standoff with police.

Palombi began working for the RPD in 2014 and was terminated in 2016.

According to online court records, Palombi was charged in Albuquerque with battery and resisting arrest in 2010, but those charges were dismissed.

KOAT contributed to this story.

