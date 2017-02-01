Username: 1

MainStreet Roswell invites everyone to join in as it raises donations and awareness for some of Roswell’s charitable organizations.

Starting this First Friday participating businesses on Main Street will be raising funds and collecting donations for the [auth] charity or nonprofit organization of their choice.

Fom 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, these musicians will perform at Reischman Park, 310 N. Main St.: Daniel Arguella, Vladimir Anorve, Marie Manning and Cody Kastler.

Also, inside the lobby at the Roswell Chaves County Economic Development Corp. (220 N Main St. next to Bank of the Southwest), the Broadway duo, Jim Franklin and Merideth Hildreth, will perform.

Stellar Coffee Co. is also holding a guitar contest that evening, and the Chaves County CASA therapy dogs will be at Once Again Consignment to meet and greet you if you’d like to enjoy that warm fuzzy feeling.

