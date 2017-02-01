Username: 1

TAKE CHARGE OF YOUR HEALTH IN 2017!!

According to CBS News, the Top Seven Causes of Death in 2016 in the U.S. are:

Heart Disease Cancer COPD Accidents Stroke Alzheimer’s Diabetes

Almost any article you read will indicate that diet, exercise, stress, and nutrition (or lack thereof) contribute to these conditions. These are all lifestyle choices!

Down to Earth Nutrition Center, owned by the same family for over 30 years, wants to support your healthy lifestyle! We regularly research and verify the companies we do business with to ensure, to the best of our ability, that we are offering the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.

We strive to be your “one stop shop” for healthy groceries, supplements, herbs, personal care products and essential oils. We add new products every month and will [auth] attempt to procure any quality special order product you may have.

We have many new products; including products for a Paleo lifestyle, new vegetarian options, skincare products designed for our southwestern climate, pet probiotics and supplements, and snacks and drinks. We carry a large selection of essential oils and diffusers.

And of course, we continue to carry the finest labels in supplements, including Carlson, Nature’s Plus, Nature’s Life, Ridgecrest Herbals, Terry’s Naturally, Source Naturals, Barlean’s, Herb Pharm, Olympian Labs, and many others.

We are proud to offer affordable grass fed beef from RNR Livestock, a local company associated with “New Mexico Taste the Tradition” and chickens from Keller’s Farm Store in Albuquerque.

We carry ear candles from Harmony’s Ear Candles, sage smudge sticks, and a wide variety of research materials, magazines and books to assist you in your quest to lead a healthier lifestyle!

Whether you want to lose weight, strengthen your immune system, support rest and sleep; or just enjoy a cup of herbal tea, a healthy snack, or a delicious chocolate bar, we have everything you need!

The employees at Down to Earth strive to stay up to date with the products we sell, as well as trends in the industry; and if we don’t know the answer to your question, we will do our very best to find the answer for you.

Down to Earth Nutrition Center has grown and evolved over the years but we have never lost our desire to provide our customers with the highest quality products at the most affordable prices. The support of our customers, and their commitment to supporting local business is what makes this possible. We have always believed in supporting local businesses.

In today’s world, we know it is easy to turn to online shopping or discount companies for many products. Unfortunately, when buying online you miss the opportunity to discuss products with dependable human beings, allowing for questions to be answered and a clear dedication to the products sold.

Check out our website, our Facebook site, give us a call, or stop by and see us today. We would love to show you around! We are located at 102 N. Missouri Avenue. Just one block south of Second Street and the First and Missouri Plaza.

Down to Earth Nutrition Center

102 N. Missouri

in the First and Missouri Plaza

Mon. – Sat.

9AM – 5:30PM

(575) 623-4883

dteroswell.com/

