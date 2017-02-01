Username: 1

One of the two city projects affected by the state decision to freeze pending projects was the addition of two handicapped-accessible public bathrooms in the downtown Conoco Building. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Two city of Roswell construction-ready projects have been

placed on hold by the state as New Mexico wrestles with its budget problems.

A $138,000 project to add public restrooms to the downtown

Conoco Building at Fifth and North Main streets and a $50,000 project to improve the roads at South Park Cemetery have been placed on hold, City Engineer Louis Najar confirmed.

A New Mexico Department of Finance memo was issued Monday to administrators statewide with approved state-funded grants or state-funded capital outlay

projects.

“Effective immediately, all executive agencies are directed to freeze all capital outlay projects that have no activity,” the memo stated.

The memo defined necessary activity as an issued notice of obligation, which often is made with a contractor for its services on the project, and encumbered [auth] costs or payments associated with the project.

The public entities were told that agencies are subject to “deauthorization, reauthorization or reversion of stalled capital projects.” Others often refer to the process as a “claw back,” the required return of state monies previously funded.

Chaves County Community Development Director Georgianna Hunt

said she thinks that three county projects that have

received state funds will not be subject to the freeze because the projects

have met the state criteria for being in progress. She said she was seeking clarification regarding one project but had not heard by press time on Wednesday.

“I can tell you right now that Chaves County is in a good

position because we have been pursuing these aggressively,” she said.

She said county staff have supported efforts to progress

quickly on projects once funding becomes available.

She explained that two of the three projects already have issued notice of obligations and had payments made against them. The third

project has begun, a repair on a senior services building, but so far there

has been no payment to the contractor, she said. Her best understanding at this point is

that the project is not subject to the freeze because costs have been incurred.

“At this point in time, the way it is, (government staff) need

to act very quickly and not wait” once projects are approved by the state, she

said.

Hunt said that this is the first time she has seen this

situation in the three years she has worked on state and federal projects for

Chaves County.

The New Mexico state government has been dealing with large deficits for a couple of years. The

legislature had to address a $200 million deficit for fiscal year 2017 in October in several ways,

including reclaiming 2.4 percent of state operational funds given to public

entities such as schools, universities and senior centers.

Since the legislature reconvened Jan. 17, elected officials have been

working to solve a remaining deficit for 2017 estimated at about $80 million, and Gov. Susana Martinez announced Tuesday that she has signed a bill to cut public school reserves by $46 million as part of the effort

to solve the problem.

State budget difficulties, which have resulted in a lowered

credit rating for New Mexico, have been attributed to lower economic growth in many industries and especially the

slowdown in the oil and gas industry and the resulting ripple effects on businesses and consumers in the state.

Julia Ruetten, communications director with the state Department of Finance, provided a copy of the memo and wrote in an email that state officials thought only five projects in Chaves County might be affected by the decision to freeze pending projects. She was unavailable by press time to answer other questions.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

