I like women. I respect women. Some of my best friends are women. But sometimes, I’m still a pig.

I try to be a gentleman — treating women as ladies and respecting them as equals — but sometimes my smarta– side comes out inappropriately. See, there’s an example of my piggishness, I shouldn’t be using a– in such company, but I did anyway. I’ve had a number of women in my life who have told me to clean up my language, from my mother on down, and yet I still use dirty words. Sorry, Mom, I’ll try to do better.

I can’t say for sure if cursing is a male-dominated vice, as I’ve heard some pretty salty language coming from women as well. I don’t find it attractive in a woman (actually, not from a man either), but since I speak the sailor’s language myself, I can’t judge.

But even in my profanities, I still have respect for women — especially after their Jan. 21 marches on Washington D.C. and a host of other cities and towns around the nation and world. They were loud, peaceful protests, a way to talk back to a president who has been repeatedly disrespectful to women in [auth] his own offensive way.

Crowd-counting experts estimated that roughly three times more people showed for the Jan. 21 women’s march in D.C. than for Trump’s inauguration the day before — and, apparently, Trump blew a gasket over it. But alas, his spin didn’t stick this time, which really ticked him off.

Since that silly little dustup over crowd size, Trump went on to shake up the world with some executive orders that were anything but silly. If he was trying to stir up allies and enemies alike, he did a great job — and he’s just getting started. Anybody feel safer yet?

Trump has plenty of enemies, foreign and domestic, lining up against him. I’ll bet we haven’t seen the last of Barack Obama in the political arena, after he lays low for a while, but I’m not sure the former president will be the force that Michelle Obama could be, if she sets her mind to it.

Indeed, the greatest threat to Trump and his agenda may turn out to be women, collectively, as they emerge from the rubble of the last election to take on unresolved issues related to children and families, poverty and the environment, and of course reproductive choice.

I read somewhere that the women’s marches’ greatest success was in bringing together left-leaning advocates of all colors and causes. They’re already working on collaborative ways to stand up to Trump. If they’re effective, expect a different kind of pressure being brought to bear on the leaders of our nation in the days ahead.

Of course, not all women are opposed to Donald Trump. Many support him enthusiastically. CNN exit polls from the general election found a majority of white women voted for Trump. All the other shades of women, however, were resoundingly anti-Trump.

The Donald must face the fact that he’s disliked, maybe even despised, by a clear majority of the women in America. And judging by his reaction to the crowd counts, it’s a clear blow to his oversized ego.

But don’t worry, Mr. President, the good ole boys still rule the roost. Less than 20 percent of Congress is female, and in the states they’re not much stronger in their elected positions. According to the National Conference on State Legislatures (ncsl.org), about 25 percent of all state lawmakers are women.

Among New Mexico’s elected leadership, women are faring a bit better: We have 27 women in the 70-member House and seven women among 42 state senators, so 30 percent of our lawmakers are women. Plus, we’ve got the only Latina governor in the U.S., so women have definitely made progress in the upper echelons of power in our state.

But that’s representative democracy. On the flip side is participatory democracy, and if Jan. 21 is any indication, women will be participating in more aggressive ways during the Trump years.

The good ole boys may still be running things, but Trump’s election appears to have fueled, in a backhanded sort of way, and inspired a lot of women to rise up and fight back.

Women will be heard this year, all over our great and disjointed land. Trump will hear them, too — but whether or not he actually listens is anyone’s guess.

Tom McDonald is founder and editor of the New Mexico Community News Exchange and writes this column for newspapers around the state as part of the service. He is also editor of the Roswell Daily Record and can be reached there at tmcdonald@rdrnews.com or 575-622-7710, ext. 302. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Roswell Daily Record.

