The Twins finalized the farm team staff Tuesday. Mauer, the older brother of Twins first baseman Joe Mauer, is in his 10th year as a manager in the organization. Mientkiewicz ran the Double-A club the last two seasons after two years in charge with Fort Myers.

The new manager at Class A Cedar Rapids is Tommy Watkins, who was the hitting coach for Chattanooga last season.

The Twins also hired Toby Gardenhire, the son of former manager Ron Gardenhire, as hitting coach for the Gulf Coast League rookie club in Fort Myers. He played seven seasons in the Twins system.