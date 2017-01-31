Username: 1

After my last letter to the RDR concerning voter involvement in the school board elections, many asked me what can be done to promote involvement. First of all, all parents and grandparents must be convinced that their children’s education is at stake.

Those who do not have children in the system need to realize that today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders. All voters need to be concerned about how their tax dollars are being spent. Parents, invest in your kids … They will be choosing your nursing home! Those who are involved need to actively [auth] talk up the importance of involvement to those who are not involved. Yep, word of mouth works better than any political yard sign.

Another thing that is important is that educators need to foster relationships with parents so the parent feels as if they are a part of the team. I did not say accommodate unreasonable whiners! But no parent, grandparent or adult should ever feel that if they do not have a degree or are not a teacher, that they are not valued. This should never happen. True teamwork is the key and fosters involvement.

Personally, I believe that every teacher in every building should be talking to their friends and neighbors about the candidates in their districts and in the district of the school they teach in. If the general population sees no positive, active involvement by teachers, then why should they care? And I dare say that school board elections have the lowest turnout of all the elections.

How about it, teachers? Do we really want involvement? Select the candidates you support in every district not just the one you live in. Work for those candidates you support. If one doesn’t, one has no right to whine. There are just a few letters difference in the spelling of the words winners and whiners. Let’s be winners!

Parents, grandparents and adults, if you are unwilling or not sure how to investigate candidates yourself, talk to someone you really know to be truthful. To find out what district you are in or where you can vote, call the clerk’s office at 624-6614. Go out and vote Feb 7.

Larry D. Griffin

Roswell

