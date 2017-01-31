Username: 1

I am a mature citizen of New Mexico, born and raised in Roswell. I wanted to get my license before it expired in three months. I went to the New Mexico DMV website and printed out information on obtaining a real ID. After looking the list over, I called the 800 number in Santa Fe and spoke to a pleasant young lady who assured me that items on the list were all I needed unless there was a name change from birth certificate. In that case, a document showing the reason for the name change would be. This did not affect me but it did my wife so she would need her marriage license to show why her name changed.

The next day, I went through our safe deposit box and got the required documents, which were easy to find. I then proceeded to the New Mexico DMV office in Roswell, found a place to park [auth] easily and easy access to the building. I then took my number and waited my turn and a very pleasant young lady called me up in about 15 minutes and assured me I had the proper documentation. The only documents I needed were a Social Security card, birth certificate, property tax notice on the home and utility bill showing residence in New Mexico. After another 45 minute wait, I was called to another window, photographed, eyes checked and I walked out with the real ID. For a four-year, three-month license, the charge was $18.

While I was visiting with the first young lady, I asked her if my wife’s documentation was OK. She took the time to review and said her birth certificate was not a certified copy, and that I would need to go to the New Mexico health office in Roswell and get a copy for $10.

The next day, my wife was so anxious to get her REAL ID license even though it was six years until her license expired. We obtained her birth certificate and went to the DMV office, to a number and in about 15 minutes, we were called to the window and a different nice young lady verified that everything was in order. After about a 30 minute wait, we were called to the window for a photograph, eye exam, and she was issued a real ID. The pleasant young lady that was waiting on her said since her license had years to go, that they would prorate and we only paid $8 for an eight-year license.

Another note on my experience, I am nearing the age where I would have to have my license renewed each year. However, this very pleasant young lady informed me that now the new driver’s license would be good until age 79 instead of age 75. Another blessing — the state moved the age up before I got old enough to be affected.

The main thing I can advise is to get the list either from the New Mexico website or walk in the local office and pick up a copy and get the required documents in order. I’ve heard other people have had problems because of possible medical issues or being a little young like my granddaughter, age 15, couldn’t produce the utility bill in her name or showing that she owned or rented property.

I count my blessings that they were able to resolve the issue of a real driver’s license in New Mexico so that in the future, if I travel overseas or by air, I will not have a hassle that would’ve been the cause of license being issued in the past that did not identify real citizens.

Harold B. Jones

Roswell

