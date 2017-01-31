Recent DWI arrest in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, [auth] the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Morgan
Name: Ricky L. Morgan
Age: 55
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Jan. 30 for DWI, careless driving
BrAC/BAC: .10
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Related Posts
« Church pamphlets among items stolen from a vehicle Online planning tool aims to help funders and applicants »