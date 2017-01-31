Username: 1

Robert H. Goddard Planetarium programs for February, held every Wednesday except where noted.

• Nebulas (43 minutes) at 2 p.m., all audiences. Nebulas are amazing regions of space, where old stars die [auth] and new ones are born. Astronomers reveal the techniques and technology used to capture the details and wonder of these distant and beautiful objects, many of which are too far away to be seen by the naked eye.

• Supernovas (42 minutes) at 3 p.m., all audiences. Take a look at the sensational death of stars in supernova explosions which shine as bright as a 100 billion suns and release jets of high-energy matter as gamma-ray bursts and X-ray radiation. Also, look at supernovas recorded throughout history and how stardust creates the building blocks of planets and life.

• “Gravity” (91 minutes) at 1:30 p.m., rated PG13.

Gravity is a 2013 British-American science fiction adventure film co-written, co-edited, produced, and directed by Alfonso Cuaron. It stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney as astronauts who are stranded in space after the mid-orbit destruction of their space shuttle, and their subsequent attempt to return to Earth.

The planetarium is located at 100 W. 11th St. on the north side of the Roswell Museum and Art Center.

