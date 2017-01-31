Username: 1

Eric Ghahate says the RISTRA Project, a data collection and analysis tool of the New Mexico Association of Regional Councils, will help groups seeking funding as well as let the public and officials know what publicly funded capital projects are going on in the state. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

A state alliance of regional groups involved in infrastructure, capital and economic development projects has a new website for the sharing and collection of data that ultimately aims to help groups in the state obtain funding for projects.

But the data website also has other possible purposes.

“This is being eyed as possibly helping with capital outlay reform,” said Eric Ghahate, community development director of the Northeast Central New Mexico Economic Development District.

Some groups and officials in the state for the past couple of years have been calling for ways to change capital funding processes to make decisions less driven by politics.

Ghahate talked about the new tool, the RISTRA Project, at a Tuesday morning meeting of city, county and state people involved in transportation planning. The Southeast Regional Transportation Planning Organization met at the Roswell Public [auth] Library with about 30 people attending.

The Ristra Project, Ghahate said, has been developed during the past three years by the New Mexico Association of Regional Councils, or NewMARC, which consists of the seven economic regional planning councils in the state. It is meant to aid the councils and NewMARC in its three areas of concerns: people and population, jobs and development, and infrastructure planning and projects.

“We realized that there wasn’t a tool available to give us the information we need to make decisions in an environment of limited resources,” he said.

The website at ristraproject.com, still in the process of being developed, is now tracking 321 projects statewide. It also has posted online information about funding sources and planning documents to help provide information to those who plan and seek funding for projects.

When projects are funded, information from their actual funding applications and the points they received by evaluators for various parts of the applications are posted online. Other information that can be included for projects are sources of funding, project descriptions, and staffing. Photos and videos about the projects can be added as well.

Ghahate said that the database will reduce significantly the hours needed for officials to evaluate projects. He said where it used to take five people working during two months to evaluate funding projects when relying on paper applications, the work now can be done by two people working two weeks. Keeping information updated also will be easier, he said.

The data also will be used to determine when the state organization needs to provide more technical assistance to help with funding applications. For example, Ghahate said, an analysis of funding one year for senior services projects found that about 66 percent of the applications came from the northwest region of the state, which also received 84 percent of the funds for such projects.

That tells state development staff that they need to provide more help to other regions in the state in terms of both improving the actual applications and conducting better planning regarding senior projects that fit state and federal funding criteria.

The website allows projects to be filtered by funding agencies or searched individually by project location or project type. Maps built using geographic information systems also give people the ability to analyze data by economic regions, by congressional or state legislative districts, or other criteria.

A local economic development manager said she has just received training on the program and will begin adding the information for federal fiscal year 2016 and 2017 on two types of projects, Transportation Alternative Program and Recreation Trail Program, to begin determining how the tool will benefit planners and others. She said that the projects entered will be those in the SERPTO region, which covers eight counties in southeast New Mexico as well as Curry, Roosevelt and DeBaca counties.

“I have my own spreadsheets and lists that I have prepared at this point, but where RISTRA can help is in the mapping feature,” said SERPTO Planning Program Manager Mary Ann Burr.

She added the other benefit will be that the public and legislators will have access to the project information which, at this point, is distributed only by Burr’s office.

