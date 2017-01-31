Username: 1

Jeanette Main, Berrendo Middle School art teacher

For one Roswell educator, being a teacher is something she always wanted to do, and that inspiration came from one of her own teacher, Phyllis Sykes, and her mother.

Mrs. Sykes was my inspiration,” said Berrendo Middle School teacher Jeanette Main. “I would always tease her that I blamed her for inspiring me to make education my career.”

Main said Sykes was her favorite teacher.

“My favorite teacher was my third- and fourth-grade teacher Mrs. Phyllis Sykes, at Berrendo Elementary,” Main said. “She was an amazing teacher and a great inspiration.

Another source of inspiration was her mother.

“Mom, Pansy Moffitt, has always [auth] been a crafty person, and she has been a huge inspiration for my interest in studying art,” Main said.

A life-long resident of Roswell and graduate from the Roswell Independent School District, Main has two children, Brandy, 20, who is studying the history of education at Texas Tech University, and Faith, a freshman at Goddard High School.

“I was raised in Roswell and the Roswell School District. I then moved to El Paso in 1995 after graduating from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. I returned back to Roswell in 2010,” Main said.

While living in El Paso, Main said she taught school for six years. When she returned to Roswell, she began teaching at Berrendo Middle School in 2011.

One of the challenges for Main in today’s educational environment is accommodating different learning styles, but she is continually learning different strategies on how to be a highly effective teacher.

“It’s a challenge to accommodate student’s various learning styles. I keep up through art conferences and workshops and by connecting art with other subjects. Students see that art is in all subjects and can make concrete connections,” Main said.

A favorite moment for Main is when a student understands a concept she is teaching.

“My favorite moment is when a light bulb goes off and a student says, “I get it!,” especially if my lesson connects subjects,” Main said.

Nominated for educator of the month by her mother, Moffitt said of Main, “Her students have great respect for her as a teacher. She has contributed her own personal money when a student falls short or cannot afford their fees for the class. Jeanette can be their friend and confidant while remaining their teacher, and knows the limitations. She works well with her co-workers and is willing to assist them in any way.”

