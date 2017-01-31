Username: 1

Modesta Estrada, 83, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017, in Roswell, NM. She was born to Crispin Madrid and Guadalupe Chavez on March 21, 1933, in Santa Cruz De Mayo, Chihuahua Mexico. She made Roswell, NM, her home 54 years ago.

Modesta loved her entire family dearly. She was passionate about tending to her numerous flowers, plants, and her fruit trees. Modesta was one of the most devout and committed members of the Church she attended, but also enjoyed going to the casino. She was happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous friends. “Chuco,” her pet dog, held a very special place in her heart. Modesta took great pride cooking for her family and was known to them as the best [auth] cook. The family will never forget the delicious batch of tamales she made this past Christmas. Modesta will greatly be missed and always remembered by her loving family and friends.

Modesta married the love of her life, Jose R. Estrada. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Samuel Madrid; sister, Elena Estrada; sons: Humberto Estrada, Ernesto Estrada, Enrique Estrada, Juan Vargas; daughter, Isabel Cristina Estrada.

Those left to cherish Modesta’s memory are her children: Gloria Diosdado of Pampa, TX, Christina Aguirre (Jesus Manuel) of Roswell, NM, Joe Estrada (Stephanie) of Roswell, NM, Carol Moreno (Arturo) of Hagerman, NM, Agueda Silva (Noe) of Pampa, TX; grandchildren: Danny Guerra (Amy), Aaron Guerra (Norma), Michelle Guerra-Ramos (Raul), Julietta Herrera (Isaiah), Tiaese Estrada (Mario), Ray Estrada, Ernie Estrada (Melanie), Gabriel Estrada (Stacey), Enrique Estrada (Kristin), Jerry Aguirre (Aida), Jessica Aguirre (Cammie), Cynthia Sandoval (Jason), Angela Estrada, Joseph Estrada (Shonnetta), Debbie Martinez-Rodriguez (Ismael), Denise Martinez-Becerra (Chris), Jaime Silva, Christina Silva, Jesse Silva; 38 great-grandchildren.

Special Thanks to Frontier Medical and Gentiva Hospice.

Viewing will be Thursday, February 2, 2017, at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Rosary will be recited following at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, February 3, 2017, at 2 p.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ernie Estrada, Enrique Estrada, Aaron Guerra, Ray Estrada, Jessie Silva, Jaime Silva, Jason Sandoval, Ismael Rodriguez, Jessica Aguirre, Debbie Martinez-Rodriguez, Denise Martinez-Becerra, Angela Estrada, Cynthia Sandoval, Michelle Guerra-Ramos, Julietta Herrera, Tiaese Estrada, Christina Silva.

Pallbearers will be Danny Guerra, Gabriel Estrada, Jerry Aguirre, Joseph Estrada, Noe Silva, Arturo Moreno.

Obituary was lovingly written by Modesta’s family.

Amor

Cada acción de Amor

es un Escalon al cielo.

Valora el Amor que tu recibes, sobretodo después que

tu salud se acaba.

El Amor es la llave mayor

para entrar al cielo.

Da Amor y recibirás Amor.

