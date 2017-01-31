Username: 1

Deadline today for girls’ tech camp

Tech Trek NM, an exciting weeklong residential summer camp focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for current seventh-grade girls, is coming to the campus of New Mexico Tech in Socorro June 18-24, sponsored by the American [auth] Association of University Women. Seventh-grade science and math teachers in New Mexico are encouraged to nominate up to five students per school for the program. The deadline for nominations is today. After being nominated, students will complete an application and interview process before final selections are made in early April. Cost for the camp is only $50 per student, as the program is funded by AAUW, a national organization dedicated to empowering women and girls, as well as by New Mexico businesses and individuals. Forty-eight to 60 girls will be chosen from across the state of New Mexico to attend the camp, where they will gain first-hand knowledge of real-world applications of STEM in a fun-filled, hands-on college environment. For more information, visit TechTrek-NM.aauw.net.

