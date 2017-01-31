Username: 1

Advertising





Jerome Aloysius Peschka, Jr., passed away on January 29, 2017 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was born on August 13, 1943 in Roswell, New Mexico to Jerome and Lucille (Hanagan) Peschka. He was a graduate of New Mexico Military Institute (Junior College, ’63) and Oregon State University (Bachelor of Science, ’65). Upon completion of his undergraduate studies, he was commissioned in the United States Navy. He held a Master of Management (personnel) from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, California and a Master of National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, where he won the J. Wm. Middendorf II Award for Advanced Research.

In his 29-year naval career he served aboard USS MCCAFFERY (DD 860), USS RICH (DD 820), USS PAUL REVERE (LPA 248), and USS SHASTA [auth] (AE 33). He commanded the USS CIMMARON (AO 177) and was the Officer in Charge of a Coastal Patrol Boat (PCF 15). He also commanded Military Sealift Command, Pusan, Korea; Military Sealift Command Mediterranean, Naples, Italy; Military Sealift Command Pacific, Oakland, California; and Maritime Prepositioning Squadron Three. He was Officer in Charge of Coastal Division 12 Detachment, Chu Lai, Republic of Vietnam. Additional assignments included serving in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OP 43), Washington, D.C., and as the Operations Officer for Military Sealift Command Headquarters, Washington, D.C. Following retirement from the Navy, he obtained a U.S. Coast Guard Master, Oceans Unlimited License and sailed in the merchant marine for the next 20 years. His time in the merchant marine included serving in HIDDENSEE (ex-East German/Soviet Missile Corvette), USNS 2nd LT JOHN P. BOBO, and as Master of T/S TEXAS CLIPPER II, USNS KANE (T-AGS-27), USNS BOWDITCH (T-AGS-62), USNS MARY SEARS (T-AGS-65), and USNS GILLILAND (T-AKR-298). He was an active member and supporter of the Alamogordo Cancer Resource Center.

Survivors include his daughter, Mary Porter Peschka of Washington, D.C.; son, Patrick F. (Billie) Peschka of Paradise, TX; two grandsons, Connor Peschka, Collin Peschka; three brothers, Michael P. (Ellie) Peschka of La Mesa, NM, William F. (Ann) Peschka of Rio Rico, AZ, David A. (Lorual) Peschka of Roswell, NM; four sisters, Corrine Peschka of El Paso, TX, Christine (William) Milyard of Las Cruces, NM, Mary Patricia Peschka of Las Cruces, NM, Lucille M. (Chalmer) Holloway of Roswell, NM.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerome A. Peschka; mother, Lucille M. Peschka; sister, Cecilia Peschka; and sister, Ann Peschka.

The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Hamilton-O’Dell Funeral Home in Alamogordo, New Mexico. The Vigil with Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2017 at Hamilton-O’Dell Funeral Home in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cloudcroft, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in Jerry’s name to Alamogordo Cancer Resource Center, 1212 E. 9th Street, Suite E, Alamogordo, NM 88310. Telephone: 575-443-7485.

The Peschka family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Hamilton-O’Dell Funeral Home to direct the funeral services. To sign the online registry book, please visit hamiltonodell.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Darrell Parks Pirtle Modesta Estrada »