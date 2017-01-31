Username: 1

Darrell Parks Pirtle, age 90, of Roswell, NM passed away Sunday, January 29, 2017, surrounded by his loving family. He will lie in-state from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Interment to follow at South Park Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Beaver of Tabernacle Baptist Church will be officiating, with Pastor Kenneth Heck assisting.

Darrell was born April 26, 1926 to George Elbert Pirtle and Sarah Helen Whitehead Pirtle at the Pirtle Homestead, East of Roswell. He met the love of his life Dora Fay Isler at the LF.D. school in the 6th grade and they became grade school sweethearts. Upon his return from serving as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division [auth] during World War II, they were married at Tabernacle Baptist Church on December 7, 1946. Their 68 years of farming together has been full of hard work, perseverance, sorrow, but most of all joy and blessings.

Darrell was a farmer. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and papaw. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. He loved his Lord, his family, and farming. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing with friends and family. He was always up for a good game of skip-bo with his great grandkids

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother Tom Pirtle, grandsons Craig Meredith and Patrick Pirtle.

He is survived by his daughter Tretha Meredith and husband Steve of Amarillo, TX. sons, George Pirtle and wife Barbara of Roswell, Paul Pirtle and wife Denise of Dexter, Randy Pirtle and wife Ladonna of Roswell; grandchildren Greg Meredith and wife Kelly of Amarillo, TX, Raelynn Bean and husband Dusty of Artesia, Dwight Pirtle and wife Emmilyn, Janie Jones and husband Gannon, Aaron Pirtle and wife Dani, Ryan Pirtle and wife Kerri, Jack Pirtle and wife Lindsey, Cliff Pirtle and wife Aysia, and Keri Lawson and her husband Isaiah all of Roswell, NM. Great grandchildren Stephanie Tisdale and her husband Jered, Craig Meredith, Kyle Bean, Daleigh Bean, Ethan Pirtle, Sarah Pirtle, Thomas Pirtle, Peyton Jones, Bowen Jones, Sophie Jones, Paige Pirtle, Eli Pirtle, Oliver Pirtle, Travis Pirtle, Avery Pirtle, Molly Pirtle, Mazie Pirtle, Josie Pirtle, Emmett Pirtle, Ezekiel Pirtle, Hamish Pirtle and another due in August; sisters Charlotte Uselton of Niles Michigan, Joann Heck and her husband Kenneth of Artesia and his sister-in-law Nancy Pirtle of Roswell.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Greg Meredith, Ryan, Dwight, Jack, Aaron, and Cliff Pirtle. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters, Raelynn Bean, Janie Jones and Keri Lawson.

The family wants to extend a special thanks and appreciation for your love and care of Papaw to Dr. Stiller, Anita, Glynn, Margie, Aracely, Lupe, Eva and all the staff of Gentiva Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Darrell to the Tabernacle Baptist Church Missionary Fund or Building Fund, 115 W. 11th Street, Roswell, NM 88201 or Centre Ave Baptist Church, 1711 W. Centre Ave., Artesia, NM 88210.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

