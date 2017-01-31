Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled [auth] substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Main Street Monday at 8:09 a.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed electronic cigarettes, cash and a deck of fantasy playing cards were stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Main Street Monday at 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed three refrigerators were stolen from a business.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Washington Avenue Monday at 9:17 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a window was damaged.

Larceny

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East 23 Street Monday at 10:27 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed a portable GPS unit, sunglass, wallet, church pamphlets, credit and debit cards, and a Social Security card were stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Main Street Monday at 6:30 p.m. in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed a cellular phone, identification card, and two bank cards were stolen from an individual.

Unlawful taking of a motor vehicle

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Third Street Monday at 4:36 a.m., in reference to a stolen vehicle. An investigation revealed a green pickup truck was stolen.

