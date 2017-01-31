Username: 1

February is Library Lovers’ Month, [auth] and one of the ways you can show your appreciation for the library is to be a volunteer. Who can become a volunteer? Anyone who’s 16 years or older, can push, pull or lift at least 25 pounds and can sit or stand for extended periods of time. There’s opportunities to help with shelf-reading and pulling books, maintaining the children’s area and prepping the Story Time crafts. We’re already preparing for summer, so even if you can’t find the time right now, you can start planning ahead to help out with the Summer Reading Program.

The Books Again book store can always use volunteers, as well, and joining the Friends of the Library is definitely a great way to show some love for the library. For more information, call 575-622-7101, visit 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave. or visit roswell-nm.gov/405/Roswell-Public-Library. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for information on all of our programs and events.

Book Talk

Pamela Beerens, reference librarian, recommends books on time travel.

People have long been fascinated by the idea of time travel. Thousands of books, movies and TV programs have dealt with the topic. In “Time Travel: A History,” author James Gleick investigates the many ideas, theories and scientific explorations surrounding the idea of time and time travel.

He begins by looking at the images portrayed by H.G. Wells in “The Time Machine,” published in 1895. Although time travel was not a completely new concept, this was an era when interest in the topic was expanding, along with new theories and the growth of technology. Time was often described as the fourth dimension.

Most view time travel as thought-provoking fiction, but scientists tend to look deeper. Albert Einstein was one of the first to theorize about whether time travel could be possible within the laws of physics. He and other scientists have presented ideas on wormholes, cosmic string, traveling at the speed of light and what would really be needed to build a time machine.

One of the big problems with the notion of time travel is the paradoxes it presents. While this may be something for scientists to try to overcome, it is often what makes fiction more interesting. Can one or more “versions” of the same person exist at the same time, in the same place; or at different times in different places? If you change something in the past, how will it affect the present? Can you really meet your ancestors or descendants?

The author looks at the question of what is time, how does time flow, time capsules, atomic clocks, why do we need time travel, virtual worlds and cyberspace. He includes the thoughts of many scientists, authors, actors and others. He provides many sources for further reading, both fiction and nonfiction.

The basic conclusion is that time travel is not possible. The purpose of the book is to bring together all of the information that has been presented over the years about the subject. The discussion can be intriguing and mind-boggling at the same time. For children who are interested in reading about this fascinating subject, the book, “Is Time Travel Possible?” by Nick Hunter presents much of the same information in a more concise format. If you would just rather enjoy a good story, the library has many fiction books under the subject heading of time travel, too.

Amanda Davis is a reference librarian at the Roswell Public Library. She can be contacted at A.Davis@roswell-nm.gov.

