In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, Chicago Bulls guard Kirk Hinrich adjusts his goggles in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday,, in Indianapolis. A person with knowledge of the situation says free agent Kirk Hinrich will work [auth] out for the Cavaliers, who have been looking for a backup point guard. Hinrich’s workout is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kirk Hinrich can run an offense, play gritty defense and has plenty of postseason experience.

Everything the Cavaliers are looking for.

Hinrich, a 15-year NBA veteran who played with Chicago and Atlanta last season, will work out for the NBA champions on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team is not commenting.

At 36, Hinrich isn’t the player he was a few years back, but he would still be an upgrade at backup point guard for the Cavs, who have struggled to fill that spot after letting Matthew Dellavedova leave as a free agent last summer.

Rookie point guard Kay Felder has shown improvement, but the Cavs aren’t getting what they need from the second unit and will see if Hinrich can help.

Hinrich has averaged 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds for a career that began in 2003 with Chicago. He also has appeared in 71 playoffs games — 53 with the Bulls. The Hawks barely used him in last year’s playoffs.

ESPN.com also reported the Cavs will have free agents Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson in for a tryout.

LeBron James has been asking for the team to add a “playmaker” all season. He recently called the team’s roster “top heavy” and questioned whether the front office was satisfied with one championship. General manager David Griffin, who worked out a trade for shooter Kyle Korver in January, rebuked James for his comments and said it was possible the Cavs wouldn’t make any moves before the Feb. 23 trading deadline.

However, the Cavs are still struggling and finished January at 7-8 after losing in Dallas on Monday night. Cleveland’s backcourt needs — and James’ wishes — were underlined in the loss to the Mavericks. Point guard Yogi Ferrell, signed to a 10-day contract by Dallas, scored 19 points in the 104-97 win.

The Cavs could have deeper problems depending on the severity of forward Kevin Love’s back injury. Love missed time in January with back spasms and will sit out Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. It’s possible he could be out longer.

An MRI Monday showed no structural damage and the Cavs hope rest will help the 28-year-old All-Star, who has dealt with back issues since he joined Cleveland in 2014.

While Love is out, the Cavs could sign a big man or guard to a 10-day deal. They also have an open roster spot, and Griffin has two trade exceptions to bolster the team.