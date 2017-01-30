This week’s varsity schedule
Basketball
Today
• NMMI Lady Colts vs. Lake Arthur, 5 p.m.
• Goddard Lady Rockets vs. Lovington, 5:30 p.m.
• Gateway Warriors at Hagerman, 5:30 p.m.
• Roswell Lady Coyotes at Artesia, 5:30 p.m.
• Dexter Lady Demons vs. Tularosa, 6:30 p.m.
• Dexter Demons at Tularosa, 6:30 p.m.
• Gateway Lady Warriors at Hagerman, 7 p.m.
• Goddard Rockets vs. Lovington, 7 p.m.
• Roswell Coyotes at Artesia, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
No events scheduled
Thursday
• NMMI Lady Colts vs. Hagerman, 5 p.m.
• LA Lady Panthers at Hondo, 5:30 p.m.
• Dexter Lady Demons at Capitan, 5:30 p.m.
• Gateway Lady Warriors vs. Jal, 5:30 p.m.
• Dexter Demons at Capitan, 7 p.m.
• Gateway Warriors vs. Jal, 7 p.m.
• Lake Arthur Panthers at Hondo, 7 p.m.
Friday
• Hagerman Lady Bobcats at Tatum, 5:30 p.m.
• Roswell Lady Coyotes vs. Lovington, 5:30 p.m.
• Goddard Lady Rockets at Artesia, 5:30 p.m.
• NMMI Colts at Ruidoso, 6:30 p.m.
• Goddard Rockets at Artesia, 7 p.m.
• Roswell Coyotes vs. Lovington, 7 p.m.
• Hagerman Bobcats at Tatum, 7 p.m.
Saturday
• Dexter Demons vs. Loving, 3:30 p.m.
• Dexter Lady Demons vs. Loving, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Saturday
• District 3/4-5A Duals Championship at Goddard High School.
