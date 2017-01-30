MENU

This week’s varsity schedule

January 30, 2017 • Local Sports

Basketball

Today

NMMI Lady Colts vs. Lake Arthur, 5 p.m.

Goddard Lady Rockets vs. Lovington, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway Warriors at [auth] Hagerman, 5:30 p.m.

Roswell Lady Coyotes at Artesia, 5:30 p.m.

Dexter Lady Demons vs. Tularosa, 6:30 p.m.

Dexter Demons at Tularosa, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway Lady Warriors at Hagerman, 7 p.m.

Goddard Rockets vs. Lovington, 7 p.m.

Roswell Coyotes at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

No events scheduled

Thursday

NMMI Lady Colts vs. Hagerman, 5 p.m.

LA Lady Panthers at Hondo, 5:30 p.m.

Dexter Lady Demons at Capitan, 5:30 p.m.

Gateway Lady Warriors vs. Jal, 5:30 p.m.

Dexter Demons at Capitan, 7 p.m.

Gateway Warriors vs. Jal, 7 p.m.

Lake Arthur Panthers at Hondo, 7 p.m.

Friday

Hagerman Lady Bobcats at Tatum, 5:30 p.m.

Roswell Lady Coyotes vs. Lovington, 5:30 p.m.

Goddard Lady Rockets at Artesia, 5:30 p.m.

NMMI Colts at Ruidoso, 6:30 p.m.

Goddard Rockets at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Roswell Coyotes vs. Lovington, 7 p.m.

Hagerman Bobcats at Tatum, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Dexter Demons vs. Loving, 3:30 p.m.

Dexter Lady Demons vs. Loving, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Saturday

District 3/4-5A Duals Championship at Goddard High School.

