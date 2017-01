Username: 1

Funeral services are scheduled for 3 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2017 at South Park [auth] Cemetery for Terry J. Frost, 70, who passed away Saturday, January 29, 2017 at Heartfelt Manor. A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized with Ballard Funeral Home & Crematory.

