Username: 1

More than 1,000 people from various groups and causes participated in a Las Cruces event Jan. 21 to show support for the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. University researchers have released data indicating that about about 4.1 million people participated in 934 events worldwide that day. (AP Photo)

Former and current Roswell residents have a few messages for the two “mystery” walkers in Roswell thought to have staged a small event in the city on Jan. 21 as part of the worldwide women’s marches the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration

“You are not alone,” and, “Let us take you to lunch.”

A key organizer of a media campaign to reach out to the local marchers is Greg Gibbs, the owner of two Chicago restaurants. He grew up in Roswell, graduating from Goddard High School in 1990.

The outreach effort includes a newly created Facebook group, Roswell Women’s Marchers, that is a private page dedicated “to protect the women who want to be a part of it” and now has about [auth] 100 members, according to Gibbs. Another effort involved a full-page ad sponsored by about 20 named and 10 unnamed people that ran last week in the Roswell Daily Record. That ad gives an email for people to contact organizers of the Facebook group.

Gibbs said the outreach effort began after he say online data that indicated two people in Roswell had held a Women’s March event.

That data, compiled by professors and academic researchers, estimated that 4.1 million people participated in 670 marches in the United States and 264 marches abroad. Two people were thought to have marched in Roswell, having signed up by email.

Gibbs then visited a Facebook page about Roswell nostalgia that has more than 10,000 followers to try to determine the identity of the marchers.

“I wanted to invite them to lunch,” he said, “ as a show of support.”

His friends in Roswell would take the marchers to lunch on his behalf, he said.

He said that he had visited the Facebook page about Roswell periodically as a way to rekindle fond memories.

“I have missed Roswell,” he said. “One of the ways I experienced Roswell (since leaving) was through that Facebook page … It turned political for a few minutes, a few exchanges, and then I was blocked,” he said.

A call to one of the administrators of that Facebook page was not returned by press time. A university scholar involved in compiling data about the women’s marchers also was unavailable for comment Monday.

Gibbs said that, after he talked to a few like-minded friends, they started their own Facebook group and decided to purchase the ad.

Although he said his personal Facebook page identifies him as a “community organizer,” Gibbs said, in fact, that he is not actively involved in politics and does not have any political aspirations or agendas.

“I added that as a joke after people began to call our former president a community organizer as a pejorative,” he said. “In fact, I think community organizing is an important part of any community.”

The newspaper ad, however, does promote an upcoming march on April 15, the so-called “Tax Day March,” meant to protest Trump’s refusal so far to release his tax returns. The Facebook page also talks about upcoming marches and issue-oriented events, Gibbs said.

Gibbs said that the people named in the ad are, for the most part, people who once lived in Roswell but have moved away. The 10 or more unnamed people are mostly current Roswell residents who have chosen not to be identified, he said.

The Roswell Daily Record talked with one woman who marched in D.C., but she declined to be named or interviewed and said that she was unaware of any other Roswell women participating.

Gibbs said there has been quite a bit of activity with the Facebook page over the past few days, but so far no one has stepped forward to say he or she was a marcher.

“The offer of lunch is still good, though,” he said.

Even if the online data turns out to be wrong, he said, he still thinks the effort is worthwhile.

“The general feeling of the people involved was mostly love of Roswell,” he said. “But we wanted people to know that it is okay that they think they should speak out on these issues.”

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Lisa Dunlap Lisa Dunlap is a general assignment reporter for the Roswell Daily Record.

« Missing teen found injured