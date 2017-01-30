Username: 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paris Jackson is ready for her close-up.

Fox TV said Monday that the daughter of the late Michael Jackson will make her acting debut this [auth] season on the drama series “Star.”

Paris Jackson will play an intimidating social media guru, Rachel, who has an impact on the show’s lead characters.

The 18-year-old Jackson was born to the pop star and then-wife Debbie Rowe.

“Star,” from “Empire” creator Lee Daniels, is set in the music industry and features Queen Latifah as a surrogate mom to aspiring young singers.

A date for the episode with Paris Jackson wasn’t announced. The show airs 9 p.m. EST Wednesday on Fox.

About the Author: - Associated Press

