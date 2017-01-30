Username: 1

Moises Coronado Sr., 80, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2017, in Roswell, NM. He was born to Jesus Coronado and Eudelia Coronado on September 4, 1936, in Ferris, Texas, but has lived in Roswell, NM, most of his life.

An easy going, humble and happy person, Moises had a great sense of humor. Being a mechanic by trade always kept him busy helping others with mechanic work, which was what he loved doing most. He enjoyed visiting with friends and listening to tejano music.

Moises married the love of his life, Maria Teresita “Teri” Coronado on October, 9, 1974, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Amado Coronado, Rico Ledezma, Larry Coronado, Ramon Coronado, Robert Coronado Sr.; sisters: Maria Del Cruz, Julia Coronado and Manuela Coronado.

Those left to cherish Moises’s memory are his sons: Steven Coronado (Martha) of Roswell, NM, Moises Coronado Jr. of Roswell, NM, Santos Coronado (Cissy) of Roswell, NM; daughters: Anna Preciado (Manuel) of Big Springs, TX, Modesta Mendez (Joe) of Roswell, NM, Angelica Sanchez (Easy) of Roswell, NM; [auth] granddaughter, very special and raised as their own, Angelique Sanchez of Las Cruces, NM; grandchildren: Desaraé Lucero, Victor R. Lara, Stefany Lucero, Santos Ray Gamboa, Saije Hernandez, Kassandra Coronado, Moises Coronado III, Jose Mendez, Alyza Mendez, Daniel Mendez, Adrianna Coronado, Monique Sanchez, Manuel Preciado Jr. (MJ), Steven Santos Cornado, Alyssa Preciado; and eight great-grandchildren; brothers: Lupe Coronado Sr. and Jesus Coronado; sisters: Frances Coronado, Oralia Lopez, Stella Soto, Juanita Coronado, Eudelia Coronado.

Viewing for will be Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Rosary will be recited following at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 10 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Easy Sanchez, Manuel Preciado Sr., and Joe Mendez.

Pallbearers will be Timmy Ledesma, Bobby Lee Watson, Orlando Payen, Artie Luna, Lupe Coronado, Ruben Coronado, Moises Coronado Jr., Santos Coronado.

Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Moises with his family in the online register at andersonbethany.com.

Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Moises Coronado’s family in their time of need.

Dear Pop

Once you had told me

when you were gone,

I’d pick up the pieces,

I would go on

But you forgot to mention

one tiny detail,

somethings aren’t easy

and sometimes I might fail

There’s times when the world seems to rest on my shoulders,

not another year wiser,

just another year older

I try to recall all you had to teach,

I probably seemed to be

way out of reach

Hold your head high

and always be strong,

never let it show

when things are going wrong

Have a firm hand

but a gentle touch,

use force as a tool, never a crutch

Bite your lip before you cry,

always tell the truth

and never tell a lie

Be a good man

take care of your nest,

always be sure, to do your best

Be hard to shove,

stick out your chest,

you can always love,

but never go through the test

Of your family, and yourself, always be proud,

be a leader

never follow the crowd

Teach your girls goodness and your boys to be strong,

let them know, any road

worth taking may be long

Thank God everyday

for all that he gives you,

follow him always

in everything you do

Take some advice

only when needed,

but use your own mind,

that’s how things get succeeded

I realize now how right you were,

everyday seems to get harder, every year is a blur

An old man giving lectures

is all I had thought,

there were lessons to learn,

and lessons to be taught

I grasped one here,

I grasped one there

As you lectured and preached while you sat in your chair

I never realized

you were on my side,

even when you tanned my hide

I wish I would’ve listened more when you were alive,

but with all you’ve left me,

I have learned to survive

I’m thanking you now,

even though it’s too late,

And hopefully I’ll see you

at Heaven’s great gate.

