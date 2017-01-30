Moises Coronado Sr.
|Advertising
Moises Coronado Sr., 80, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2017, in Roswell, NM. He was born to Jesus Coronado and Eudelia Coronado on September 4, 1936, in Ferris, Texas, but has lived in Roswell, NM, most of his life.
An easy going, humble and happy person, Moises had a great sense of humor. Being a mechanic by trade always kept him busy helping others with mechanic work, which was what he loved doing most. He enjoyed visiting with friends and listening to tejano music.
Moises married the love of his life, Maria Teresita “Teri” Coronado on October, 9, 1974, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Amado Coronado, Rico Ledezma, Larry Coronado, Ramon Coronado, Robert Coronado Sr.; sisters: Maria Del Cruz, Julia Coronado and Manuela Coronado.
Those left to cherish Moises’s memory are his sons: Steven Coronado (Martha) of Roswell, NM, Moises Coronado Jr. of Roswell, NM, Santos Coronado (Cissy) of Roswell, NM; daughters: Anna Preciado (Manuel) of Big Springs, TX, Modesta Mendez (Joe) of Roswell, NM, Angelica Sanchez (Easy) of Roswell, NM; [auth] granddaughter, very special and raised as their own, Angelique Sanchez of Las Cruces, NM; grandchildren: Desaraé Lucero, Victor R. Lara, Stefany Lucero, Santos Ray Gamboa, Saije Hernandez, Kassandra Coronado, Moises Coronado III, Jose Mendez, Alyza Mendez, Daniel Mendez, Adrianna Coronado, Monique Sanchez, Manuel Preciado Jr. (MJ), Steven Santos Cornado, Alyssa Preciado; and eight great-grandchildren; brothers: Lupe Coronado Sr. and Jesus Coronado; sisters: Frances Coronado, Oralia Lopez, Stella Soto, Juanita Coronado, Eudelia Coronado.
Viewing for will be Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Rosary will be recited following at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, February 1, 2017, 10 a.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Easy Sanchez, Manuel Preciado Sr., and Joe Mendez.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Ledesma, Bobby Lee Watson, Orlando Payen, Artie Luna, Lupe Coronado, Ruben Coronado, Moises Coronado Jr., Santos Coronado.
Please take a moment to share a tribute in memory of Moises with his family in the online register at andersonbethany.com.
Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve Moises Coronado’s family in their time of need.
Dear Pop
Once you had told me
when you were gone,
I’d pick up the pieces,
I would go on
But you forgot to mention
one tiny detail,
somethings aren’t easy
and sometimes I might fail
There’s times when the world seems to rest on my shoulders,
not another year wiser,
just another year older
I try to recall all you had to teach,
I probably seemed to be
way out of reach
Hold your head high
and always be strong,
never let it show
when things are going wrong
Have a firm hand
but a gentle touch,
use force as a tool, never a crutch
Bite your lip before you cry,
always tell the truth
and never tell a lie
Be a good man
take care of your nest,
always be sure, to do your best
Be hard to shove,
stick out your chest,
you can always love,
but never go through the test
Of your family, and yourself, always be proud,
be a leader
never follow the crowd
Teach your girls goodness and your boys to be strong,
let them know, any road
worth taking may be long
Thank God everyday
for all that he gives you,
follow him always
in everything you do
Take some advice
only when needed,
but use your own mind,
that’s how things get succeeded
I realize now how right you were,
everyday seems to get harder, every year is a blur
An old man giving lectures
is all I had thought,
there were lessons to learn,
and lessons to be taught
I grasped one here,
I grasped one there
As you lectured and preached while you sat in your chair
I never realized
you were on my side,
even when you tanned my hide
I wish I would’ve listened more when you were alive,
but with all you’ve left me,
I have learned to survive
I’m thanking you now,
even though it’s too late,
And hopefully I’ll see you
at Heaven’s great gate.