The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers.

Police say they were called to a home in the 1000 block of East Beech Street Friday at 4:20 p.m., in response to a family who reported a teen girl as missing, after she disappeared outside of her house. The teen was found soon after the report was made in an adjacent field, injured, and unable to get up.

Arrests and arrest citations

Adryan R. Gallegos, 21, of the 500 block of West Charleston Road, was arrested Friday at 12:34 a.m., in the 100 block of West Chisum Street, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, during a traffic stop. An investigation alleges she was in possession of three glass smoking devices, two glass jars, and a black scale.

Billy Jack Johnson, 46, of the 1500 block of East Gallina Road, was arrested Friday at 9:22 p.m., and charged with false evidence of a title and registration.

Lucia Antonia Mata, 19, of the 2800 block of South Princeton Drive, was arrested Friday at 11:44 p.m., in the 100 block of East First Street, and charged with possession and [auth] consumption by a minor. An investigation alleges she was in possession of a bottle of whiskey.

Dominic Floyd Anaya, 18, of the 3700 block of East Grand Plains Road, was arrested in the 1200 block of Gayle Drive Saturday at 12:48 a.m., and charged with possession of marijuana.

Jeramiah Elisiah Salyards, 19, of the 1600 block of South Elm Avenue, was arrested Saturday at 3:18 a.m. at home, and charged with controlled substances possession prohibited. An investigation alleges Salyards was in possession of a crystalline substance in a glass jar, five packages of a green leafy substance wrapped in paper, and a homemade smoking device.

Daniel Francisco Lopez, 32, of the 1000 block of Horizon Street in Killeen, Texas, was arrested Saturday in the 2500 block of North Main Street at 4:28 a.m., and charged with firearms destructive devices receipt and transport by a felon. A police report alleges he was in possession of a 40 caliber handgun, a magazine clip, four 40 caliber bullets, and marijuana.

Dow Jordan Waggoner, 30, of the 5000 block of Calumet Road, was arrested in the 800 block of East Summit Street Saturday at 8:54 a.m., and charged with failure to pay fines.

Julian Roman Ibarra, 19, of the 800 block of West Summit Street, was arrested Saturday in the 400 block of West 16 Street Saturday at 9:19 p.m., and charged with possession of marijuana. An investigation alleges Ibarra was in possession of burnt marijuana, a gray plastic bag with marijuana, a clear plastic bag with marijuana, and rolling papers. The police report also alleges Ibarra was in possession of a .357 revolver and ammunition. At the time of arrest, the weapon and ammunition were put into safe keeping at the police station.

Kyle A. Nava, 19, of the 400 block of East Albuquerque Street, was arrested Sunday at 1:38 a.m., in the 1700 block of North Washington Avenue, and charged with failure to pay fines. A police report also alleges she was in possession of a white smoking device.

Jimmy J. Clements, 27, of the 700 block of East Fifth Street was arrested at home, and charged with one county of battery against a household member, aggravated assault against a household member, and three counts of child abuse. Police say they were dispatched to the home Sunday at about 2:50 a.m. According to a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court Monday, Clements allegedly pointed a shotgun at his wife and a female friend of his wife, who were barricaded in a bedroom, along with three children, ages 3, 6 and 8, after Clements allegedly “went psycho,” after drinking. He is also accused of breaking a window to the bedroom where the adults and children were barricaded in an attempt to get into the bedroom. Clements allegedly told police there was no gun involved in the incident, and that he did not break the window.

Nicholas Matthew Pina, 26, of the 100 block of East Albuquerque Street, was arrested Sunday at 6:46 p.m., in the 200 block of East Deming Street, and charged with controlled substances possession prohibited. An investigation alleges he was in possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine, and two needles.

Facundo A. Maldonado, 20, of the zero block of Billy Mitchell Place, was arrested Sunday at 9:29 p.m., at home, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to Maldonado’s house, after he allegedly began breaking items in the home. According to the police report, he was in possession of a glass smoking device, marijuana grinder, and an electronic scale with residue.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Missouri Avenue Friday at 3:45 p.m., in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed two broadswords were stolen.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the zero block of Detterman Lane Saturday at 1:17 p.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation alleges a storage door was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Eighth Street Friday at 5:40 p.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation alleges a lock was damaged.

Thefts

Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Main Street Friday at 4:29 a.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed several items, including a curling iron, AAA batteries and face scrub, were stolen from a local retail store.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Virginia Avenue Friday at 12:47 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed a torch roll and base sheet were stolen from a pickup truck.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of Detterman Lane Friday at 5:44 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed a carburetor was stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Second Street Saturday at 8:07 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed over $100 worth of food items was stolen from a local restaurant.

