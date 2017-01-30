Username: 1

Roswell’s three representatives in the New Mexico House of Representatives have introduced a bill that would expand the permissible uses of local sales tax revenues to include funding more types of infrastructure, such as assisting in the building of an $18 million aquatic facility and a recreation center at Cielo Grande Recreation Area.

The measure co-sponsored by state Reps. Candy Spence Ezzell, Greg Nibert and Bob Wooley, all Republican, would rename the state’s “environmental services gross receipts tax” the “municipal infrastructure and environmental services gross receipts tax.”

Moreover, House Bill 176 would allow the city of Roswell to expend municipal infrastructure and environmental services GRT revenues for such projects at demolishing the former Yucca Recreation Center, Wooley said.

“The money would be used to tear the old Yucca center down, and then to help build a new [auth] complex at Cielo Grande,” Wooley said. “Right now, they can’t use that money to do this.”

House Bill 176 would add language allowing municipalities to expend environmental services gross receipts tax proceeds on infrastructure and “other facilities deemed necessary by the governing body.”

The law’s current language allows the expenditure of environmental services gross receipts tax proceeds on solid waste facilities, water facilities, wastewater facilities, sewer systems and related facilities.

The bill has been referred to the House Local Government, Elections, Land Grants & Cultural Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, the Roswell City Council is slated to vote Feb. 9 on a proposed ordinance that would impose a one-sixteenth of 1 percent municipal environmental services gross receipts tax, dedicated to acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of solid waste facilities, water facilities, sewer systems and related facilities.

Two other proposed tax increases, a one-eighth of 1 percent municipal gross receipts tax and a one-sixteenth of 1 percent municipal infrastructure gross receipts tax are also on the Feb. 9 agenda. In total, the three tax increases would raise the city’s GRT rate from 7.5 percent to 7.75 percent, or 25 cents for every $100 of goods and services purchased in Roswell that are subject to gross receipt taxes.

Mayor Dennis Kintigh said the Legislature’s adoption of House Bill 176 is not necessary for the City Council to implement a municipal environmental services gross receipts tax.

“Water facilities, is that an aquatic center? You tell me,” Kintigh said. “There is some confusion as to what all the uses are for it. It wasn’t very well-written. So this actually gives undisputed clarity.”

The city currently does not have an environmental services gross receipts tax, which New Mexico municipalities are allowed to impose of up to one-sixteenth of 1 percent.

“We did have it a year ago, or 13 months ago, and we repealed it,” the mayor said. “It was one of those things where we repealed it and enacted another one, actually a couple taxes, deliberately to give us more flexibility.”

Kintigh said House Bill 176 would give the city more flexibility in expending gross receipts tax proceeds.

“We, municipalities, need flexibility in being able to utilize the revenue stream that we have,” he said. “We have so many infrastructure issues that there’s a real need for all of this. We need the flexibility.”

