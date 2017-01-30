Username: 1

United Blood Services will be holding several blood drives in Roswell during the month of February.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Generally, donors can donate whole blood safely every 56 days.

Additional height and weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are ages 16 and 17 must have signed permission [auth] from a parent or guardian. A ferritin test to determine iron deficiencies will be given to donors ages 16-18.

Donors may simply show up at a blood drive or call Stephanie Seabrease at 575-840-8178 to sign up for an appointment. For more information, visit unitedbloodservices.org.

Scheduled blood drives in Roswell:

Feb. 2 — Roswell community blood drive, 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 4 — Goddard High School, 701 East Country Club Road, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 7-9 (three days) — New Mexico Military Institute, 101 West College (VMV Building Ballroom), 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 11 — Community blood drive, 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 12 — Church On The Move, 901 Brasher Road (180 Room), 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 — Community blood drive, 3 Grand Avenue Plaza, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 23 — State Department of Transportation, 4505 West Second Street (Conference Room), 8 a.m. to noon.

Feb. 25 — New Mexico Youth ChalleNGe, 8:30 a.m. to noon

United Blood Services is this area’s nonprofit community blood provider and serves patients in 45 hospitals in New Mexico and the Four Corners Region.

