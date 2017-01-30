Username: 1

Claudia Bitran shows a piece of her “Titanic — a deep emotion” exhibit at the Roswell Museum and Art Center. In the background, there are shot-by-shot painted scenes of the iconic movie “Titanic” by James Cameron. “I am moving my studio at the Roswell Artist-in-Residence compound to the exhibit,” she said. “I will continue filming during the exhibit. Visitors are able to be part of the project during that time.” Bitran is also looking for sponsors. (Christina Stock Photo)

Have you ever wanted to be a part of the epic 1997 movie “Titanic” by James Cameron? The Roswell Museum and Art Center and the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art have a day and evening planned that will let art and movie fans step back in time. That is, stepping back in time to an artistic “Titanic,” captured and recreated shot-by-shot by Roswell Artist-in-Residence Claudia Bitran.

The audience can meet Bitran on Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St., where she will talk about the exhibit, performances, animations and film shoots that include recreated film scene previews and bloopers.

“I want to remake ‘Titanic’ in an epic way that is not the Hollywood epic way,” Bitran said. “With no budget but full effort and labor, with [auth] collaboration as a community based project. It is about the intensity of wanting to absorb popular culture or to mirror it. Subjectivity, in that kind of structure I can do anything. Performance, video, installation, sculpture, animation and painting.

“I speak about moments of art history and human ambition today. What are humans doing today to reflect that ambition at that time? It is a very free project that allows me to do anything I like,” Bitran said.

It took Bitran two and a half years to bring her reinterpretation of the iconic disaster movie to life. “If Roswell community members would like to contribute to it, I am welcoming that,” she said. “They can be written as donors into the film and will receive a gift.”

Bitran is considered a multidisciplinary artist that works through video, painting, performance, installation, animation and sound.

Born in Boston, she spent most of her life in Chile before moving to New York City. Bitran has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Universidad Catolica de Chile and an Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from Rhode Island School of Design. In 2014, she was a resident at Skowhegan School of Painting Sculpture and at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.

Bitran has exhibited her work internationally at the Museum of Visual Arts in Chile, ThisFriday or NextFriday in Brooklyn, Museum of Contemporary Arts Quinta Normal, at Matucana 100 Art Space, Project 722 and now at RMAC.

Her awards include a first honorable mention at the XXII Media Arts Biennale in Chile, the first prize at the Roswell UFO McDonald’s painting competition, the first prize for the Britney Spears Dance Challenge in 2016.

Bitran received the Jerome Foundation for Emerging Filmmakers Grant, Emergency Grant for Artists and the Hammersley Grant.

On Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. the exhibit “Titanic — a deep emotion” opens. Visitors have the chance to be a part of the project until the artist returns to New York to finish the movie. The exhibit will be in Roswell until March 26 at RMAC.

A unique dinner complementing the exhibit at RMAC takes place at AMoCA in the evening.

RAiR Bitran encourages everybody to come in costume. This can be anything from the elegant upper deck as rich passenger, captain or officers fitting for the first class and the equally interesting costumes of Irish, Italian or other European Immigrants, as well as farmers, sailors and dockworkers who fit with the third class. “Dressing accordingly to class is not mandatory but would add to the ambience,” said AMoCA director Nancy Fleming. “We have never had a dinner such as this (complementing and becoming part of the artist’s exhibit). It is exciting.”

String musicians will perform music from the movie “Titanic.” Musicians include Sara Montgomery, Kathleen Peterson and José Berrones.

Tickets and reservations are required for the dinner at AMoCA, 409 E. College Blvd., on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m., with dinner selections from the actual Titanic menu of April 14, 1912. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Dinner reservations should be made no later than Feb. 3. For more information, call 575-623-5600 or email nancy@roswellamoca.org.

Fitting to the movie exhibit theme are two dinner choices: First class — limited tickets are available — for $50 per person, which includes the full-service, eight-course meal and complimentary wine selections and third class, as a high quality buffet for $10 per person, which includes beer or tea and an iceberg cake.

Bitran’s next exhibit is in October at Plymouth Gallery at the Brooklyn Bridge Park.

To get an impression of the artist Bitran’s project, visit her Instagram page, @claubitran, or her website, claudiabitran.com.

A detailed story about Bitran’s life and her RAiR exhibit will be in the upcoming Vision Magazine on Feb. 16.

