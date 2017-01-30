Username: 1

In an attempt to make a real ef[auth] fort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Rianna Rae Lucero

Age: 23

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: Jan. 28 for Aggravated DWI, headlamp violation, expired registration, no proof of insurance

BrAC/BAC: .14

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department



Michael Castellano

Age: 21

Resident of: El Paso, Texas

Arrested: Jan. 29 for Aggravated DWI, speeding, following too closely, no driver’s license

BrAC/BAC: .17

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Coyotes JV basketball takes gold in tournament February blood drives »