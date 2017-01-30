DWI arrests for Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real ef[auth] fort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Rianna Rae Lucero
Age: 23
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: Jan. 28 for Aggravated DWI, headlamp violation, expired registration, no proof of insurance
BrAC/BAC: .14
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Michael Castellano
Age: 21
Resident of: El Paso, Texas
Arrested: Jan. 29 for Aggravated DWI, speeding, following too closely, no driver’s license
BrAC/BAC: .17
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
