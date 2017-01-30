Username: 1

Darrell P. Pirtle, age 90, of Roswell, NM passed away Sunday January 29, 2017. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Interment to follow at South Park Cemetery. Pastor Jerry Beaver of Tabernacle Baptist Church will be officiating.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com

