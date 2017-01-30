Username: 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A bobcat found in a Placitas barn with an illegal trap attached to one of his legs has been euthanized.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2jmzEuK) that the bobcat was [auth] discovered on Jan. 12 with his rear right foot stuck in a trap that was attached to a chain.

A stake at the end the chain, used to secure the trap to the ground, indicated the cat likely tugged against his steel constraint with enough force to dislodge it from the earth. The cat is believed to have dragged the trap from elsewhere into the barn.

A woman feeding her horses discovered the cat and called authorities.

The trap lacked the trapper’s name or customer ID number, as required by law.

Related Posts

About the Author: - Associated Press

« Lawmakers move quickly on ethics, campaign finance bills Espanola shooting leaves man in critical condition »