Betty E. Thompson passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 following a brief period of declining health. Betty grew up in Kansas City and was the only child of the late Rolla and Ida Williams. She became a long-time resident of Roswell, NM for over [auth] 40 years ago.

Betty was a “professional homemaker” – taking care of everything for everybody! She was an amazing Mom and loving supportive wife to her late husband (of 70 years!!), Larry Thompson. She was active in the Christian Women’s Club in Roswell for many years and valued the wonderful friendships she made there. She loved to cook and craft and sew and travel (especially to unite with family). Her kind and nurturing spirit will be forever remembered.

Her two children, Sheila Grapes and Mark W. Thompson; four grandchildren, Jared Thompson, Jordan Thompson, Connor Thompson, and Brittany Badeau; and one great-grandson, Dominic James, survive her.

The family will have a private gathering only.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting shulerfuneralhome.com. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.

