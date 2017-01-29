Username: 1

The painting, “S[auth] askia,” by Albuquerque artist Jodie Herrera, was chosen for the album cover of Secret Circus’ new album,“The Beginning is Near” (Submitted Photos).

Secret Circus’ third album release, ‘The Beginning is Near,’ takes place Feb. 8 at the Anderson Museum

The band Secret Circus is holding a release party on Feb. 8 for its third album, “The Beginning is Near,” at a different location than for its previous albums.

The Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art opened its doors for free as the venue for the band.

The first album, “This is Secret Circus,” was released at the Stampen Jazz Pub in Stockholm, Sweden. The release party for the second album, “LMNT,” was held at Pecos Flavors Winery in Roswell, bandleader Klas Åhman told the Daily Record.

Next week, the band also is holding a release concert for “The Beginning is Near” at Sacred Grounds in Ruidoso on Feb. 10.

On its website, secretcircus.se, the band describes its music as a blend of genres, including “pagan country, gangster folk and death jazz.”

The new album depicts Secret Circus’ journey, Åhman said. “There has been hardship along the way.”

“It’s been a long project. It’s taken us almost three years to make this album,” said Åhman, adding that the band invested about $60,000 in the making of “The Beginning is Near.”

“Even though it is our third album, I see it as kind of a debut album. We’re really starting now,” Åhman said. “I could have built a castle out of bricks in the desert with all the hours we put into the making of the album.”

The band used all the income from six tours to get funds to buy themselves time to create the songs for the album.

Nancy Fleming, director of AMoCA, said the museum wants to support a local musician.

“We try to hold the whole gambit of different events. In the past, we had flamenco and ‘Round the Mountain,’ which was very folky. This is sort of a different situation,” she said. “We are not organizing the event, we are helping by letting Secret Circus use the venue. We like to be receptive for different events. Klas has been helpful throughout the community. Why not have it here? We have a bigger space, might as well share it.”

Bandleader Klas Åhman skateboarding on North Main Street with his dog, Selma.

The event includes an art exhibition by Albuquerque artist Jodie Herrera, who designed the album’s cover.

“With this venue, we’ll make it available for all ages not only for adults in bars,” said Åhman.

Together with his twin Joel Åhman and bassman Martin Sternelius, Klas Åhman had founded the band as an experiment in their native town, Stockholm, Sweden.

Klas Åhman chose to become a permanent resident of New Mexico in 2005 when he moved to Roswell, going back and forth every year between Roswell and Stockholm.

While the band toured in the U.S. and Europe, Klas Åhman felt the demand for a professional studio in Roswell. Secret Circus Studio took off in the local music scene.

“We did everything ourselves making the first two albums,” Klas Åhman said. “We took pride in making all the artwork, everything. Then sometime in the last few years I changed style completely, I started trying to work with everybody. This album has been much more collaborative than all my other projects.”

Local singer and songwriter Robin Scott also is featured.

Secret Circus works with many artists, some who are just passing through.

“I do stuff for a lot of artists, but there is a tight group, a family that are my main collaborators: Gleewood, of course, up in Ruidoso, Jones and Miles, Robin Scott and Jodie Herrera now.”

Klas Åhman met Herrera at different concerts in Albuquerque. “She showed me her art and I was really blown away.”

It took a while until the band decided which painting to use for the cover. Then Klas Åhman said they saw “Saskia,” which is the one they picked.

Herrera uses as inspiration women who went through trauma, capturing their story with an image and symbols. This spoke to the members of Secret Circus.

“There is definitely a strong image about somebody who has overcome life and that is what we write songs about,” Klas Åhman said. “This album, ‘The Beginning is Near,’ has epic songs about tough things. A lot of our songs are sad songs. But I am really done writing sad songs.”

“I like this new approach more,” Klas Åhman said. “It is more an artistic way to open it up for others. For the first time we funded it through Kickstarter as pre-sale instead being out playing bar shows. “We sold 80 albums already,” Klas Åhman said. “That is pretty good for a first time.”

Secret Circus will go on tour after the release party. However, Klas Åhman has a new venture in his future.

“I am planning on having a solo album out in late spring or summer with six to seven songs,” he said. This will launch his career as a solo artist.

The album release party takes place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 at AMoCA, 409 E. College Blvd. A cash bar will be provided by Peppers Grill & Bar. Tickets are $15, which includes a copy of the new CD, and are available at holdmyticket.com. For more information, call 575-623-5600.

