There is only one person on this planet who can say he recorded a Grammy Award-winning album with pop icon Lady Gaga, had No. 1 hits of his own, appeared on “The Muppets Show,” marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and helped liberate a Nazi death camp at the end of World War II.

Oh, and if you Google his name, you will find signed prints of his paintings for sale on the internet.

This man is legendary crooner Tony Bennett. At the age of 90, Bennett has outlived most of his contemporaries and is still going strong. Last November, Bennett sang a duet in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the lovely and talented (at least in her mind) Miss Piggy.

During next Sunday’s Superbowl, Bennett, in a 10-second video, will introduce Lady Gaga’s half-time performance.

Bennett was born Anthony Dominick Benedetto in 1926 in Queens, New York, to grocer John Benedetto and seamstress Anna Suraci. His parents were among a wave of Italian immigrants who came to the Land of Opportunity. Bennett, it seems, has never passed up an opportunity.

Bennett grew up listening to Al Jolson, Eddie Cantor, Judy Garland and Bing Crosby, as well as jazz artists such as Louis Armstrong, Jack Teagarden and Joe Venuti. His Uncle Dick was a tap dancer in vaudeville, giving him an early window into show business. By age 10, he was already singing and performed at the opening of the Triborough Bridge that spans the East River (now officially called the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge) standing next to then Mayor Fiorello La [auth] Guardia.

Bennett has been singing for over six decades, scoring his first Billboard No. 1 hit, “Because of You,” in 1951. His rendition of “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” released in 1962, is considered his signature song and a favorite among audiences.

As rock music grew in popularity in the 1970s, Bennett’s laid back, silky style was deemed passé by his record company and he was cut loose. Music critics who have followed his career say this was actually a good thing for Bennett, because it pushed him out of his comfort zone.

Nowadays, Bennett is at ease collaborating with much younger pop and rock stars. He’s recorded songs with Mariah Carey, Bono and the late Amy Winehouse, to name a few.

But long before his duets with these famous singers, Bennett collaborated with renowned jazz pianist Bill Evans in 1975 and again in 1977. The concept couldn’t have been simpler, nor could it have been more perfect. Bennett and Evans engaged in an intimate musical dialog, unadorned by any studio effects, performing classics from the American songbook such as “Lucky to Be Me” and “Who Can I Turn To.”

Imagine Evans and Bennett giving a private recital in your living room.

In a few places on the tracks, Bennett’s voice strains as he reaches for the high notes. But these small imperfections only add to the honesty of this music. Very few singers with Bennett’s fame would bare their souls in this way. Evans and Bennett performed together in the late ‘70s on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.” In 2009, the two Evans/Bennett duet albums were released as a double-album set.

Early in his career, Evans, considered by some as “the introvert of modern jazz,” said he was not impressed with Bennett because he considered the crooner strictly a showman and not a “real musician.” Evans later happily admitted that the more he listened, the more he heard in Bennett’s delicate vocal nuances a kindred spirit.

In the late 1980s, Bennett entered into a long-term romantic relationship with Susan Crow, a former New York City schoolteacher. Bennett and Crow founded Exploring the Arts, a charitable organization dedicated to creating, promoting and supporting arts education. At the same time, they founded (and named after Bennett’s friend) the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Queens, a public high school dedicated to teaching the performing arts, which opened in 2001.

Lesser known about Bennett — but equally important — is his dedication to civil rights and global peace.

In 1944, Bennett was drafted into the U.S. Army, assigned to the 63rd Infantry Division of the 255th Regiment. The regiment was deployed to France in the harsh winter of 1945. By March, he and his fellow servicemen had reached Germany.

The final official mission of the 255th Regiment was the liberation of a Nazi concentration camp in Landsberg, just 30 miles south of Dachau, where another death camp was located.

“I’ll never forget the desperate faces and empty stares of the prisoners as they wandered aimlessly around the campgrounds,” Bennett wrote. “Once we took possession of the camp, we immediately got food and water to the survivors, but they had been brutalized for so long that at first they couldn’t believe that we were there to help them and not to kill them.”

After Germany surrendered, Bennett was stationed there as part of the Allied occupying force. It was during this period that he was caught fraternizing with a black soldier — at a time when the U.S. Armed Forces were racially segregated. As a result, an Army captain spat on Bennett’s corporal stripes and assigned him to Graves Registration, where he had to dig up the bodies of deceased military personnel.

This clash with institutionalized racism changed Bennett’s life and informed his decision to get on board with the Civil Rights Movement. He participated in the historic 50-mile Selma-to-Montgomery, Alabama, marches in 1965.

For his strong support for civil rights, the Martin Luther King Center in Atlanta gave him its “Salute to Greatness Award,” and in 2007 the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame added his footprint to its array of heroes. Also in 2007, The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees honored Bennett with its Humanitarian of the Year Award.

If someone wanted to bestow upon Bennett — with his humble beginnings in an immigrant family — the official title of “Greatest Living American,” they would truly have a strong case for doing so.

