Tourism Council explains duties
Judy Stubbs from the Roswell Tourism Council speaks at a recent Sunrise Optimist Club meeting. She explained what the Tourism Council does for Roswell and who it represents. Besides planning and [auth] advertising tourist events, the council supplies maps and information of interesting sites and buildings in Roswell. The council meets the first Monday of each month at the Historical Archive Building. Contact Judy Stubbs for more information. To learn more about the Sunrise Optimist Club or how to make Roswell a better place for youth, join us Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m., in our new meeting location at El Caporal Mexican Kitchen, 1010 S. Main St. or contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 420-9420. (Submitted Photo)
Related Posts
« RPD alerts public of Facebook scam Man arrested on five warrants in possession of several drugs »