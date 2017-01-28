Username: 1

Dating violence was a hot news topic in 2016 and the statistics f[auth] or teens is growing alarmingly, and the actual cases are dramatically under reported.

Nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse from a dating partner in a single year. One in three adolescents in the U.S. is a victim of physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse from a dating partner, a figure that far exceeds rates of other types of youth violence. One in 10 high school students has been purposefully hit, slapped or physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend.

It is believed only 33 percent report dating violence. This means two-thirds don’t report or seek help.

It is never too early to begin talking with children and teens about healthy relationships and what is and is not acceptable. Girls and young women between the ages of 16 and 24 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence — almost triple the national average.

Among female victims of intimate partner violence, 94 percent of those ages 16-19 and 70 percent of those ages 20-24 were victimized by a current or former boyfriend or girlfriend. Violent behavior typically begins between the ages of 12 and 18.

The severity of intimate partner violence is often greater in cases where the pattern of abuse was established in adolescence.

Nearly half (43 percent) of dating college women report experiencing violent and abusive dating behaviors. College students are not equipped to deal with dating abuse – 57 percent say it is difficult to identify and 58 percent say they don’t know how to help someone who’s experiencing it.

One in three (36 percent) dating college students has given a dating partner their computer, email or social network passwords and these students are more likely to experience digital dating abuse. One in six (16 percent) college women has been sexually abused in a dating relationship.

Per “The Hunting Ground” Action Tool Kit, 88 percent of women raped on campus never report the incident. Only 2 percent to 8 percent of sexual assault claims are found to be false – a very small number. Less than 8 percent of men in college commit more than 90 percent of the sexual assaults. Yet, 95 percent of college presidents say their institutions handle sexual assault “appropriately.”

It can safely be said there is a problem that we cannot simply ignore without putting our young people at risk.

There are signs attributed to an abusive dating relationship that parents, friends and educators should be watching for and not wait to take action. Many will read similar or the same to other editorials about domestic violence; that’s because these personal crimes are related. Per the Loveisrespect.org site, relationships exist on a spectrum and it can be hard to tell when a behavior crosses the line from healthy to unhealthy or even abusive.

Use these warning signs of abuse to see if your relationship is going in the wrong direction: Checking your cell phone or email without permission, constantly putting you down, extreme jealousy or insecurity, explosive temper, isolating you from family or friends, making false accusations, mood swings, physically hurting you in any way, possessiveness, telling you what to do, pressuring or forcing you to have sex.

Other resourceful steps include: start conversations with young adults and keep the talk going. Learn about the schools and the standing sexual violence policies and if there were incidents in the past and how they were handled. Find or start a network with other parents and friends and share experiences. Be an ally.

Above all, don’t judge or shame a victim. The fear of rejection and not being believed is great and often leads a victim to silence, guilt and self-punishment, or worse.

In April, the Roswell Refuge will be hosting a free screening of the film “The Hunting Ground” corresponding with Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign. In a tour de force of verité footage, expert insights, and first-person testimonies, the film follows undergraduate rape survivors pursuing both their education and justice, despite ongoing harassment and the devastating toll on them and their families. We hope you and your teens/college aged family members will join us.

Other topic resources include: loveisrespect.org, breakthecycle.org, violenceprevention/DatingMatters, athinline.org and thehuntinggroundfilm.com.

———

Cindy Wilson is executive director for Roswell Refuge, a domestic violence and sexual assault facility. She can be reached at CAWilson@roswellrefuge.org.

