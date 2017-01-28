RPD alerts public of Facebook scam
Another scam has reached Roswell, so please be aware. This one may particularly target senior citizens and people with disabilities or special needs. It often initiates on Facebook with a “friend” request [auth] to the targeted person.
After receiving such a request, you may be able to find an associated Facebook page that appears legitimate, claiming to represent some sort of corporate or government entity, perhaps with language such as a “compensation board” or an “empowerment” program.
Those who accept the request receive a phone call asking them to send some money to enable the entity to deposit a much larger amount of money into the person’s bank account. They may also ask for bank account and Social Security information.
