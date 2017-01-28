Username: 1

Another scam has reached Roswell, so please be aware. This one may particularly target senior citizens and people with disabilities or special needs. It often initiates on Facebook with a “friend” request [auth] to the targeted person.

After receiving such a request, you may be able to find an associated Facebook page that appears legitimate, claiming to represent some sort of corporate or government entity, perhaps with language such as a “compensation board” or an “empowerment” program.

Those who accept the request receive a phone call asking them to send some money to enable the entity to deposit a much larger amount of money into the person’s bank account. They may also ask for bank account and Social Security information.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Homes for Heroes hosts get-together Tourism Council explains duties »