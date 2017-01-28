Username: 1

Building the volunteer base for the Red Cross and responding to disasters in nine counties keeps Adam Barber busy as he runs the local office. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

According to the National Fire Protection Association, a house structure fire is reported once every 63 seconds throughout the U.S. The American Red Cross actively responds to these and all other disasters that befall Americans.

Since Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross in 1881 as a part of the International Red Cross, the organization has been helping people in need.

Roswell’s Red Cross office is run by Adam Barber.

“I just completed my one year anniversary with Red Cross on the fourth of January,” Barber said. “I started here in Roswell.”

The Red Cross has five lines of service. Their blood services are not available in New Mexico due to population density, but with Phoenix and Dallas easily accessible that hasn’t proven to be a problem.

CPR and First Aid classes are well-known parts of the Health and Safety services offered. They also offer international services, services to the Armed Forces (the first service offered by Barton through the American Red Cross and Barbers specialty is disaster cycle services).

Barber explains disaster cycle services.

“Disaster cycle services is there through any kind of disaster, natural, man-made, it could even be alien,” Barber said. “If a rock fell out of the sky and displaced people we would respond to that.”

One of the responsibilities of disaster cycle services is shelter.

“Right now we are in shelter operation mode,” Barber said. “We had a storm hit Arizona pretty bad. We had a couple of warming stations and shelters open up. I believe they all closed Sunday morning as power was restored to the community so we were able to get people back home.”

Barber explained that they are not there to replace necessities, rather to help keep life moving forward until other systems can step in and help.

“We do not want to do long term shelter if we don’t have to because nobody wants to stay in any shelter any longer than they have to,” Barber said. “Just yesterday we deployed seven people out of our region, five of them came out of southern New Mexico, to Georgia where those tornadoes hit. We’re going to be there until it’s over and everyone’s recovered.”

The number one disaster they respond to is the common house fire.

“We don’t care how the fire started,” Barber said. “Was it arson? Was it an accident? No matter what we will respond. If someone gets arrested on scene, when they get out of jail we will be there to help them out because they were displaced.”

The American Red Cross helps everyone without exception.

“We don’t care if they’re U.S. citizens,” Barber said. “We just help people. We’re the only non-profit organization in the U.S. that has a Congressional charter that says, ‘You will help anybody that is displaced by a disaster.’

“We try to stay non-political, non-religious. We don’t care about your race, sexuality, who you vote for, if you vote, who you pray to or if you pray.”

The risk of post-traumatic stress disorder in response to a disaster is very real, as is the common loss of medications. They’re ready for that.

“We have disaster mental health services,” Barber said, “professionals who volunteer to do mental health triage during disasters. We have disaster health services that make sure any medications that you lost, they help out where they can. With HIPAA laws I don’t know what medicines they need, I know if they got connected with a nurse or a doctor who can help them.”

Barber said they even help people who might feel they don’t need the help.

“Sometimes we’ve had people in disasters who don’t need financial assistance,” Barber said, “and I say, ‘We’ve got these other lines, can I open a case for you to make sure the insurance company doesn’t stall.’”

Even when the insurance company is on top of things there is a gap between need and response that the American Red Cross fills.

“This is really what our service is there for,” Barber said. “Insurance has to take some time, they can’t give you money to address immediate needs. Red Cross is the buffer that helps you until insurance can kick in, or until other non-profits are able to help.”

During a house fire or similar disaster they have two main responsibilities. They take care of the client and they support the first responders.

“We can do two things,” Barber said. “Take care of the fire department, make sure they’ve got food and water and they’re taken care of and also take care of the client. Right now we’re still working on getting our response level and our volunteer pool up to the point where we can canteen the fire department.”

Although they’ve gone from two volunteers this time last year to 50 now, they still need volunteers.

“We’re always working to recruit volunteers,” Barber said. “I don’t think I’ll ever run into the problem where I don’t have enough work for volunteers.”

Volunteers can contact Barber at 575-622-4370

To report a disaster call 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-Red-Cross)

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

