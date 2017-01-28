Username: 1

Raymond Orlando “Londi” Sedillo. Born 8-21-48 died 12-18-16. Born in Roswell, New Mexico to Margarito and Senaida Sedillo who precede him in death. Also preceding him in death are his brothers: Margarito Sedillo, Matias Sedillo, Julio Sedillo, Pula Sedillo, and Ruben Sedillo. Also one sister: Mary “Baby” Salas. Londi is survived by one broher: Abel Sedillo. Also survived by three [auth] sisters: Arsie Sanchez, Orlidia Flores, and Prestina Alavarado. Londi is also survived by numerous nieces and nephew who loved, cherished, and will miss him dearly. Londi was a fun loving, generous, caring person who loved to dance, go to the casino and especially spending time with his laughing and joking. He will be missed by all who held him to their hearts. Services will be held on Feb. 3, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s church. Following to South Park Cemetery to put him to rest.

“Londi” God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you and whispered, “come to me.” With tearful eyes we watched, and saw you pass away, and although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.

“Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal. Love leaves memories that no one can steal.”

