Pirtle

State Sen. Cliff Pirtle hopes the second time will be the charm for a bill he’s again introduced in the New Mexico Senate that would place the state on daylight saving time year-round.

Pirtle on Friday introduced the Mountain Daylight as Permanent New Mexico Time bill, which has been assigned to the Senate Public Affairs Committee. He will hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Santa Fe to promote the legislative measure that fell just short of the governor’s desk during the 2015 legislative session.

Pirtle’s bill, Senate Bill 239, would keep New Mexico on daylight saving time for 12 months, instead of the current eight months.

Pirtle, R-Roswell, said his bill would end the confusion of changing time, which he said is both an unnecessary inconvenience and health issue. Pirtle said changing time affects the biological clocks of New Mexicans and can be dangerous.

“I have seen reports that show changing the time twice a year has an adverse effect on people’s health,” Pirtle said Friday announcing his bill. “When the time changes, people experience more mishaps, accidents and even more [auth] heart attacks. Sometimes, no change is good.”

Pirtle said most New Mexicans don’t know why the state changes its clocks and only know they don’t like it. He said changing clocks twice a year no longer makes sense, especially changing to standard time for only four months.

“No one likes changing clocks twice a year, so let’s stop doing it,” he said.

Pirtle said his research found the original reasons behind changing from standard time to daylight saving time were to save lamp oil and to help farmers and ranchers. Pirtle, a rancher, said farmers and ranchers like daylight saving time, and they work from sunup to sundown, no matter what the clock reads.

“We in New Mexico like the longer hours of daylight in the afternoons and we don’t want to change back for only four months,” he said.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii as well as the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and American Samoa do not change their clocks.

Pirtle said since he sponsored his first time bill two sessions ago, there has been an outpouring of support from New Mexicans.

Pirtle’s idea fell just short of the governor’s desk in the waning hours of the 2015 legislative session after gaining statewide attention and arguably becoming the most-discussed legislative proposal of the 2015 legislative session.

The bill then, Senate Bill 377, was adopted by the state Senate on March 17, 2015, by a 28-10 vote. The bill was then assigned to the House Government, Elections & Indian Affairs Committee, where it technically died before the March 21, 2015, end of the 60-day legislative session in 2015.

The bill was passed by the House committee and headed to the floor, but the committee report was not read in, so the bill ran out of time on the last day of the 2015 session.

Although it died in the 2015 session and failed to reach the governor’s desk, Pirtle said the bill’s passage in the state Senate in 2015 was a legislative milestone. He said no other legislative chamber in the United States had ever approved a measure to stay on daylight saving time year-round.

Pirtle said the federal government allows states to exempt themselves from changing their clocks.

The federal Standard Time Act of 1918 established standard time zones for the United States, bounded by designated meridian lines. The federal Uniform Time Act of 1966 established an annual advancement from standard time in March of each year, commonly called daylight saving time, and an annual return to standard time about eight months later.

A section of the Uniform Time Act of 1966 authorizes a state that is entirely situated within one time zone, such as New Mexico, to exempt itself from the change to daylight saving time, as long as it does so uniformly throughout the entire state.

Pirtle’s bill would direct the governor to apply to the U.S. secretary of transportation for the state to be transferred to the central time zone pursuant to the Standard Time Act of 1918.

Upon approval of a transfer to the central time zone by the U.S. secretary of transportation, the uniform time within New Mexico would be known as mountain daylight saving time.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

