Username: 1

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A recently elected county clerk in eastern New Mexico has died.

Curry County Manager Lance Pyle says County Clerk 48-year-old Jo Lynn Queener died Thursday night in a Lubbock hospital with family [auth] at her side.

The Eastern New Mexico News (https://goo.gl/RHrPzi ) reports that family members said Queener suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm and was transported to Lubbock Tuesday afternoon.

County Assessor Candace Morrison said Queener had a positive viewpoint and was always willing to help those around her.

Queener worked from mid-2015 to Dec. 31 in the County Assessor’s office as a county services specialist. She took office as the elected county clerk on Jan. 1.

Officials say Deputy Clerk Annie Hogland will serve as acting clerk until county commissioners appoint a successor to serve until the next general election.

Related Posts

About the Author: - Associated Press

« Oliver leads Nevada past New Mexico 82-65 Nuclear repository working to address post-start findings »