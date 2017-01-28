Username: 1

I’m a 69-year-old retiree and Navy vet. When I moved into town from Midway, the City of Roswell Water Department made me buy my own meter. They DO NOT supply them for anyone free, except city buildings.

I had to pay $1,400 for my [auth] meter, as does every new construction or mobile home owner. If we stand up to our city councilors who don’t believe in repairing or maintaining anything, we can stop this electronic meter farce.

We don’t need new meters. Is the city going to repay every homeowner their money for the meters they are taking out? (NOT.)

How much is the labor to replace the current meters with the new ones, and how much is it going to inconvenience the homeowner?

Wake up, Roswell, we don’t need new meters, we need new leaders who don’t waste my tax dollars on new “fad” products. Stand up for your rights, people. We don’t have to put up with this waste of our money.

Douglas Purcell

Roswell

