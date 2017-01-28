Username: 1

Above: Manny Martinez and his wife Margie enjoyed dinner out with the family earlier this year. (Submitted Photo)

Below: Always on the go, Manny Martinez was frequently teased by his wife insisting she didn’t recognize him. He was not a man to let life pass him by. (Submitted Photo)

Even his grandchildren called him dad. Manny Martinez was the kind of man that made people feel safe, loved and cared for.

The founder of La Familia Mental Health in Roswell, Martinez started it instead of retiring. There wasn’t a time in his life when he wasn’t busy making someone’s life better.

Longtime friend Eddie Carrillo remembered Martinez’s nature well.

“Manny was a pillar of the community,” Carrillo said. “He was an activist kind of guy. He had such a great heart. He would do anything for anybody, especially the kids.”

His friend Frank Herrera talked of his care for his students.

“He was an excellent instructor,” Herrera said. “He was a giving and caring person. He was always trying to help his students with job placement.”

A colleague and friend, Dr. Bob Phillips saw something unique and good in Martinez.

“He did an unusual thing in moving from nursing into another helping profession,” Phillips said. “He did it with grace and compassion. I got to know him as a student first, before he became a colleague.”

Martinez maintained some of his childhood friendships. Loyola Saiz had been his friend for nearly 40 years.

“I’ve known Manny since I was 15,” Saiz said. “He had an old Studebaker that we used to go cruising around in, and we had a blast. I was in his wedding when he married Margie.”

Delfin [auth] Matta, another friend from his early days, talked of a long desired reunion.

“He wanted to get some of the guys together to have a men’s night out,” Matta said. “It never did happen though.”

Martinez married his love, Margie, June 1, 1968. By 1971, they had moved to Roswell.

“We were on our way to Albuquerque so he could get a job,” Margie said, “but Nana said, ‘Why don’t you get a job here, it’s closer.’ He worked at the medical center, St. Mary’s, and the osteopath hospital.”

He started working at Job Corps in 1980. He spent a career helping as many kids as he could. His daughter Christina remembered something he did often.

“As a counselor at Job Corps,” Christina said, “he would bring the kids home for dinner or for the weekend to get them away from the center.”

Martinez left Job Corps in 1999, and started another career. His son Michael talked of how his father began his final career.

“He obtained his bachelor’s through Eastern New Mexico University,” Michael said, “and then he got his master’s through New Mexico Highlands. While he was doing that he got La Familia going.

“Some things that motivate me to be good for my family are the things he did. It makes me proud to be like him.”

He was a doting and kind parent who treated his own kids with the same dignity as he treated the kids he counseled.

“My dad was the more lenient parent,” Christina said. “So when Mom would say ‘no’ about something, we’d go to him and he’d let us, but he still instilled good morals in us. He would put his foot down when he knew something had to be done.”

His values, based strongly in his Catholic faith, showed in what he taught his children.

“He instilled in me the ability to forgive and forget,” Christina said.

Gina Torres, Christina’s significant other, was impressed with his manner.

“He never held a grudge, ever,” Torres said. “He was a compassionate and loving man. He would do anything for anyone whether or not he knew them. He had a laugh that would make you smile.”

Martinez’s laughter caused him no end of loving teasing from his family.

“When we were little we used to tickle him,” Christina said. “We loved the way he would laugh.”

Martinez’s daughter Corinna enjoyed the memories of him rolling on the floor while all three of his children, then small, would pile onto him tickling away.

“We wouldn’t even touch him and he’d start laughing,” Corinna said. “He’d be on the floor trying to get away from us and we just loved to hear him laughing.”

Martinez’s son-in-law, David Lopez, remembered his laughter and his humor.

“When he would go to games where his grandchildren were playing he liked to cheer something odd,” Lopez said. “When things got too quiet in the house he would clap just to make noise.”

Lopez remembered a story Martinez told him many times.

“He used to tell me he was born at a meat market in Carlsbad,” Lopez said, “and that his birth certificate was written on a piece of butcher’s paper.”

Martinez’s humility and compassion informed his life and those whose lives he touched.

“A lady (attending Martinez’s rosary) said that he was helping to get the bill introduced that would celebrate Cesar Chavez day,” Corinna Martinez said. “So if that passes his name will be a part of history. He never bragged. We didn’t know all the good things he was doing.” Corinna Martinez said she is most proud to have learned her work ethic from her father.

Martinez’s business partner and friend, Nathan Padilla, said La Familia will move forward as his friend wanted it to.

“Since he’s been sick for a while we’ve had talks about if things go bad,” Padilla said. “La Familia can continue with his son and daughter-in-law as the office administrators and I’ll continue to contract with them as we help our community with the services that we provide.”

In his talk at Martinez’s rosary on Wednesday, Padilla said of his friend, “Manuel told me on Monday that he made peace with the Lord. Manuel was a great man of faith. He did not want to leave his wife and family but he was tired form the fight of his heart condition.”

Manuel “Manny” Martinez touched countless lives in his too short 69 years. Together with his wife Margie, he raised six children, three adopted, and they fostered others. He was president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), and a knighted member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Peter’s Church. Born Feb. 13, 1947, he left the world just shy of his 70th birthday.

Roswell is a far better place because Manny Martinez lived here.

