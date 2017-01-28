Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication [auth] of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Santiago P. Olivas-Brady, 21, of the 700 block of West Jaffa Street, was arrested Thursday at 4:44 p.m. in the 1400 block of Stanton Avenue on five outstanding arrest warrants. In all, he is facing three charges of failure to comply, one charge of failure to pay fines, and two charges of possession of a controlled substance. According to a police report, he was in possession of three smoking devices, a digital scale, an empty bottle, a cellular phone, amphetamine/meth-amphetamine and several types of prescription narcotic drugs.

Arrests and arrest citations

Eron Alan Calvillo, 18, of the 1800 block of North Cambridge Avenue, was arrested Thursday at 1:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Main Street and charged with possession of marijuana. An investigation alleges he was also in possession of a glass smoking device.

Maria De Resendiz, 29, of the 6000 block of Houma Road, was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop when an investigation revealed she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest in magistrate court at 11:10 a.m. in the 400 block of East Delicado Drive and charged with failure to comply.

Nikita N. Valderaz, 26, of the 600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue, was arrested Thursday at 2:17 p.m. in the 300 block of East Hobbs Street and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges she was in possession of a metal marijuana smoking device and a plastic bag with residue.

Ronald Dean McClean, 33, of the 1100 block of Melrose Drive, was arrested Thursday at 11:37 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Second Street and charged with the unlawful use of a license.

Ruby A. Contreras, 28, of the 900 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested Thursday at noon in the 1400 block of Stanton Avenue and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges she was in possession of a smoking device.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of West Bland Street Thursday at 1 p.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed prescription medications were stolen.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Tourism Council explains duties IRS warns of scam targeting payroll, HR departments »