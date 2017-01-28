Username: 1

Sweetheart Serenade at Living Desert Zoo

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens State Park in Carlsbad will host the Sweetheart Serenade performed by the Cavernaires Barbershop Chorus on Saturday at 2 p.m. This free program will feature sentimental favorites sung a cappella in the Visitor Center. Bring your mother, wife, or sweetheart for this special Valentine treat. For more information, call the park at 575-887-5516.

