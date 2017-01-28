Username: 1

Roswell native Jimmy Franks relived his days as a newspaper carrier with the Roswell Daily Record during the late 1970s on Friday. He is seen here in the parking lot of Plains Park Shopping Center with a Honda XL-75 minibike, very similar to the one he owned as a kid. Unable to find actual RDR canvas delivery bags (if any still do exist they are probably very torn and tattered), Franks had the RDR logo silk screened on new bags just for the occasion. (Ed Cook Photo)

The entrepreneurial spirit that builds the American dream was celebrated Friday as Jimmy Franks relived his youth as a paperboy.

Franks, who now works in information technology for the state of New Mexico, started delivering the Roswell Daily Record in 1977 at the age of 12. It didn’t take him long to begin growing his business.

“The spring of ‘78 is when I bought the bike,” Franks said of the Honda XL-75 that made his job easier to do and his business easier to grow.

Of course, any good 13-year-old knows that all work is not the way to happiness.

“I could deliver a lot more newspapers a lot quicker,” Franks said, “and have time to go do what 12 to 13-year-old kids do on motorcycles and just ride all the time in the Taco Box pits (near Union Avenue and Hobbs Street). Some of the money that I made went for a skateboard and guitars and whatever I [auth] thought I needed when I was that age.”

Franks continued to grow his newspaper delivery business until he moved on to other endeavors in 1982.

“I started with the bicycle and went to an XL-75,” Franks said. “The following year, 1979, I moved up to an XL-100 and I was delivering more papers. By that time I was delivering the El Paso Times and the Albuquerque Journal. By 1980, I stepped up to the XL-500 and I was probably delivering 400 papers a day. Some of the routes were in the morning and some of the routes were in the evening.”

His work ethic was solid from early on.

“Having the responsibility of delivering the paper and making my own money meant a lot to me,” Franks said. “I remember having to deliver in the snow. We would put on our ski suits and try to find a good pair of gloves. We were lucky if we didn’t fall down on our sides. When the bags were loaded down with papers, that was our saving grace. If we’d fall over, we’d just land on the papers and we’d get up and do it again.”

His passion for motorcycles helped him take care of business.

“I did an apprenticeship at Korky’s my freshman year of high school and the last semester of my senior year 1983,” Franks said. “Ralph Coen and Bob Dove were the mechanics who taught me to work on bikes and it stuck with me. I’m grateful for them both. I was able to get this XL-75 in shape to do this run because of what they taught me. Ralph is still at the shop, but Bob is gone. I wish he could have seen this too.”

Friday morning, Franks unloaded his restored XL-75, which is very similar to the one he owned as a teen, from the back of his truck in the parking lot of the Plains Park Shopping Center. It had a set of canvas bags with the old Roswell Daily Record logo silk screened on them. The bags were loaded with rolled up copies of the Roswell Daily Record. A close-up photo of just the bike and bags would look just like it did in 1978.

Helmet on, Franks retraced his route through parts of south Roswell.

“I wanted to share this story with my grandkids,” Franks said. “I just wanted them to see what it was like for me when I was a kid. The paper route taught me the value of working for money and learning to save and spend it. It also paved the way for building my credit score after high school.”

Preparing for this moment raised a lot of old memories for Franks.

“I remember gas being cheap,” Franks said. “I remember the newspaper being $3.25 per month. I had to go house to house on a Saturday to collect. They didn’t mail the payment in then. I delivered about 80 papers in the beginning and worked my way up to about 400 papers.”

The boy who turned over his first route to him is still a good friend.

“I’m still friends with the kid whose route I took over,” Franks said. “Darin Durham — we’re best friends. He lives in Oregon now. When I obtained the bike that I used today, I had to drive to Salt Lake City to pick up that bike. I had purchased it in Oregon, he brought it to me in Salt Lake City, we figured it was halfway.”

Franks obtained his driver’s license for an under-100cc vehicle at age 13.

“I would ride down the sidewalk delivering papers, hoping I wouldn’t get caught and issued a citation,” Franks said. “I got a citation once for no eye protection. It was a $5 fine.”

The reminiscences warm his heart.

“I have the XL-75 and the XL-500,” Franks said. “I haven’t found another XL-100 yet. They’re more furniture now. I like to look at them, they make me happy. Sometimes, I ride them.

“I have been rebuilding and refurbishing vintage small bikes including the one I used today to recreate the event,” Franks said. “I wouldn’t have been able to recreate this event without the knowledge I acquired from Ralph Coen and Robert Dove, owners and mechanics at Korky’s Motorcycles.”

