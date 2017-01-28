Friday night hardwood at the Coyote Den
Above: Roswell senior DeAvion Allen (24) pulls down a rebound as Goddard senior Lara [auth] Carrica goes for the ball. The Lady Coyotes won 56-40.
Below: Roswell sophomore Tarren Burrola drives for a layup against Goddard senior Ethan Coombes Friday night. The Coyotes defeated the Rockets 87-46. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)
Related Posts
« Manny Martinez influenced many, helped shape Roswell community Consultant: Private investment key for air center; RIAC economic development study is scheduled to be completed by March 17 »