Username: 1

This letter is to clarify what the writers of our Constitution meant in the emolument clause in the United States Constitution. This is something I have yet to see in the news.

Article I, Section 9, clause 8, states: “No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United [auth] States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

Webster’s New World College Dictionary, Fourth Edition gives the definition of Emolument as: “the result of exertion, gain, profit … gain from employment or position; payment received for work; salary, wages, fees, etc. The etymology was from a word meaning to grind. Emolument meant the payment to a miller to grind grain.”

Thus, the emolument clause precludes any president from receiving anything of value from a foreign government without the consent of the Congress.

This administration’s interpretation of the emolument clause must be one of those “alternative facts,” which only makes sense in an alternative universe, not this one.

Charles A. Berry

Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Tucker must want to ‘mold’ the facts